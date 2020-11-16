Extremity Reconstruction Market is Expected to Reach $3,041 Million | Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Smith & Nephew plc., Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation, Wright Medical Group N.V.

“Extremity Reconstruction Market by Type and Biomaterial – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014 – 2022″, states that the global extremity reconstruction market was $1,833 million in 2015 and is expected to reach $3,041 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2016 to 2022. Shoulder reconstruction segment, which accounted for more than 70% in 2015, is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period. North America held the leading position in 2015, and is expected to maintain this trend throughout.

Download Sample PDF of Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1716

Extremity Reconstruction Market Research has offered exhaustive analysis of Manufacturers, Suppliers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2027. also provides essential study on the current status of the market, cover market size with respect to valuation as sales volume and providing a precise prediction of the market scenario over the forecast period from 2020 to 2027.

The report provides revenue forecast with sales, sales growth rate, and revenue growth rate forecasts of the global Extremity Reconstruction Market. The forecasts are also provided with respect to the product, application, and regional segments of the market. The forecasts are provided to understand the outlook and prospects for the market.

Key Findings of the extremity reconstruction market Study:

The shoulder replacement segment generated the highest revenue in 2015, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3%.

Stemless shoulder implants segment is projected to grow rapidly registering a CAGR of 20.0%.

Metallic biomaterial dominated the world extremity reconstruction devices market.

Total ankle replacement segment is expected grow at a CAGR of 17.4%.

In 2015, the U.S. led in the global extremity reconstruction market, accounting for more than 67% share in the overall market.

Germany accounted for about one-third share of the European extremity reconstruction market in 2015.

accounted for about one-third share of the European extremity reconstruction market in 2015. Indian extremity reconstruction devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.7%.

North America accounted for a major share in 2015, and is expected to maintain this trend throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in prevalence of joint disorders coupled with increase in geriatric population, high awareness regarding the benefits of extremity reconstruction devices, favorable reimbursement rates, presence of innovative technologies, and quest for better quality of life in this region. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow rapidly owing to the presence of ample growth opportunities in terms of unmet medical needs for the treatment of small joint disorders, increase in awareness about the benefits of extremity reconstruction surgeries, and rise in acceptance of advanced technologies.

Inquiry for Buying Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1716

Market Segmentation:

The report presents in-depth insights into each of the leading Extremity Reconstruction end user verticals along with annual forecasts to 2027.

The market is evaluated based on its regional penetration, explaining the performance of the market in each regional market covering regions such as North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa).

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business -consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free (USA/Canada):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com