Analgesics Market Global Industry Size, Share, Growth, Comprehensive Analysis, Growth Forecast from 2020 to 2027

Analgesics Market – Opportunities and Forecasts, 2020–2027” projects that the world analgesics market would reach $26.4 billion by 2027. The non-opioids segment would continue to be the highest revenue-generating segment throughout the forecast period. North America and Europe, are likely to continue their lead through 2027; they collectively accounted for over half of the overall market share in the global analgesics market in 2020.

The oral analgesics segment held about half of the market share in 2015, and is anticipated to maintain this trend throughout the forecast period. This is mainly attributed to the higher use of oral analgesics as compared to intravenous and topical analgesics. Economical cost, ease of availability, and high popularity of oral analgesics are the key factors responsible for the dominance of this segment.

Download PDF Report Sample @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1254

Key findings of the study:

Opioid analgesics is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

In the route of the administration market analysis, the transdermal analgesics segment is projected to grow fastest during the forecast period, whereas the oral analgesics segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.5%.

North America accounted for about one-third of the global analgesics market in 2015.

accounted for about one-third of the global analgesics market in 2015. The U.S. occupies the major market share within North America market followed by Canada , together accounting for a market share close to 90.0% of the North American analgesics market.

market followed by , together accounting for a market share close to 90.0% of the North American analgesics market. The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest growing analgesics market, followed by LAMEA region.

region is anticipated to be the fastest growing analgesics market, followed by LAMEA region. Japan and China are the major market shareholders in Asia-Pacific with a combined market share of approximately 50% of the analgesics market in this region.

North America accounted for a major share of the overall analgesics market revenue in 2015, owing to large number of pharmaceutical companies in this region. The analgesics market in developing economies, such as China and India, has numerous growth opportunities because of the availability of cheap raw materials and economical workforce. The global analgesics manufacturers are relocating their facilities into developing economies by agreements or acquisitions with local players. Moreover, increasing use of analgesics in countries such Nigeria, China, and India supports the growth of analgesics in developing economies.

The key companies profiled in the report are Bayer AG, Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Reckitt Benckiser (RB), Endo Pharmaceuticals, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly and Company, and Sanofi S.A.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1254

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business -consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free (USA/Canada):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com