“The Hand of Midas”: Netflix’s new Spanish mini-series that promises to be addictive

“The Hand of Midas”: the new Spanish mini-series from Netflix that promises to be addictive

Blackmail places the protagonist of the story in a moral dilemma.

“The Hand of Midas” is now available.

It is in suspense mode, fast paced and with doubts about what is going on that we are launched directly into the plot of “The Hand of Midas”, the Netflix miniseries arriving on the platform on Friday, November 13, and which has already found a place in the platform’s top 10, showing that the Portuguese public remains attentive to the fiction that is being done in the neighboring country.

Mateo Gil and Miguel Barros, the creators, worked on a first version of “A Mão de Midas” in 2001, exactly one hundred years after the publication of the original Jack London story, with the same title. At the time, the roughly eight-page story was turned into a script for a movie. But time was tight for the narrative to develop. In 2008, the financial crisis got in the way and the project continued in the drawer.

It appears today, almost 20 years later since the first draft, benefiting from the current circumstances, which made it possible to transform the idea into a mini-series. It is another bet of Netflix which has found in the Spanish audiovisual production a strong asset which goes well beyond the success of “La Casa de Papel”.

Luis Tosar appears here on Victor Genovés paper, a millionaire who receives a sealed envelope, with a message as polite as it is detailed and frightening. Genovés has ten days to sell shares in his company and raise $ 50 million. The threat comes from a group that calls itself “the Midas favorites”. And it’s very clear: if you don’t pay, a randomly chosen person will die.

The millionaire is therefore confronted with a mystery but above all with a dilemma: on the one hand a fortune, on the other hand the life of someone he does not know. How much is a foreigner’s life worth?

Luis Tosar is the protagonist.

Jack London’s original story already posed the dilemma of survival for the fittest. This idea is transported to the Madrid of today, in a climate of social challenge, where for every fortune that grows, there are thousands who find their daily life more and more difficult.

In an interview with “El País”, the Galician actor who is the protagonist of the series admits that it has not been easy to find empathy and moral justifications for the way his character is going to be entangled in the story. “Mateo and I were constantly looking for moral justifications for the character,” he explains.

“It was difficult for us. It was hard to find empathy to go with this guy. It was almost a process of investigating ourselves, of how far we could go if we were pressed against the ropes in this way, ”he explains. “One conclusion we’ve always come to is that with someone else’s money it’s a lot easier to make decisions: pay the 50 million and stop the blackmail. But when the money belongs to someone, the problems begin. “

In addition to Genovés, we accompany a journalist (played by actress Marta Belmonte) with a story in hand that compromises Genovés. She’s actually the first person we know in history, sitting onscreen, about to hit “publish”, when forced to flee.

For Tosar, winner of three Goya prizes, and already known to the Portuguese public in films like “Cela 211”, there was an ambiguity in his character that was worth working on, especially as Genovés himself, over and over. time, see having to rethink who it is.

Interestingly, the series finds very tangible connections to our time, on and off the screen. We’re not just talking about the moral dilemmas of a millionaire but the return to screen of Guillermo Toledo, a veteran actor who was already thinking about the end of his career but once again had an opportunity here, not without controversy. .

The openly Communist actor is also known for his secular positions. The phrase he once posted on Facebook about “shitting for the Virgin” earned him a lawsuit from the ultra-conservative sectors but also a recent call for a boycott. Toledo spent almost a decade without working in Spain but has now returned, with “A Mão de Midas”, in the role of an inspector. It turns out that the boycott had no effect.

“A Mão de Midas” has six episodes of about an hour and an ending that promises to leave doubts in the air. All six episodes of the mini-series are now available on Netflix.

