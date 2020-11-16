AOC Roku TV and Roku Express three months free of Globoplay on a new purchase

AOC Roku TV has announced a partnership with Globoplay to offer three months of free content to new buyers of Smart TV models – 32 or 43 inches. In addition, those who purchase the Roku Express device will also receive the promotion.

According to the promotion regulations, it is necessary for the user to purchase and activate the product until January 20 of next year. Redemptions can be made until January 31, 2021. You must enter a valid payment method, but you will not be charged if you cancel before the promotional period.

Roku debuted in Brazil earlier this year, with software and a partnership with AOC to launch television. The company is seen as the leading streaming TV platform in the United States, with a focus on providing a more accessible service to consumers.

On the other hand, it is another Globoplay partnership, which is looking for recent agreements to continue its growth in Brazil. Among them, the subscription with the new Disney Plus, for example.

Grupo Globo’s streaming service is accessible via the Smart TV application, via the official website or in the mobile applications. Download links – in the latter case – are available on the map below the text.

Did you like the partnership between Roku and Globoplay to make the platform free for three months? Comment with us!