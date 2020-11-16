Asia-Pacific Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market 2020 – 2025 Impact of Covid-19, Industry Size, Share, Key Players | Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Polymer Group Inc., Medtronic Inc., Molnlycke Health Care AB, First Quality Enterprises

“Asia-Pacific Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market research report delivers a comprehensive study on production capacity, consumption, import and export for all major regions across the world. Report provides is a professional inclusive study on the current state for the market. Analysis and discussion of important industry like market trends, size, share, growth estimates are mentioned in the report.”

Asia-Pacific constitutes one of the most lucrative markets for medical nonwoven disposables. Large geriatric population, growing demand for advanced healthcare facilities and rising health and hygiene awareness among patients is boosting growth of the Asia-Pacific medical nonwoven disposables market. Medical nonwoven disposables are gaining popularity over woven products due to improved comfort, resistance to infections and economical nature. However, growing number of minimally invasive surgeries with lower requirement of surgical products and environmental issues related to disposal of nonwoven disposable products are primarily restraining the growth of the market.

Key findings of the study:

The incontinence nonwovens segment would be the fastest growing segment in the Asia-Pacific market, primarily due to the increasing disposable income, rising prevalence of incontinence and increasing uptake of incontinence products

Disposable underwear segment would be the fastest growing segment within Asia-Pacific Incontinence Nonwoven Disposables Market at a CAGR of 14.9% over the forecast period

China and Japan are the leading producer and consumer of medical nonwoven disposables accounting for about a third of the Asia-Pacific market revenue in 2014. Singapore, Thailand and India exhibits significant growth rate, owing to increasing trend of medical tourism activities and improving regulations towards health and hygiene.

Market Segmentation:

The report presents in-depth insights into each of the leading Asia-Pacific Medical Nonwoven Disposables end user verticals along with annual forecasts to 2027.

The market is evaluated based on its regional penetration, explaining the performance of the market in each regional market covering regions such as North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

