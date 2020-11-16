Apple Silicon M1 impresses again with superior graphics performance GeForce GTX 1050 Ti

After all the expectations generated during WWDC 2020, Apple finally launched its first Macs equipped with Apple Silicon last week. The new MacBook Air, MacBook Pro 13 and Mac Mini feature the Apple M1, a powerful 3.1 GHz 8-core chip that promises to deliver unmatched efficiency while delivering superior performance over Intel solutions.

With the first published benchmarks, the Apple M1 impressed by being able to match the recently launched Ryzen 5000 by AMD in single-core, while presenting performance similar to that of an Intel Core i7 9700K in multi-core. Apple’s first desktop processor also left behind the 16-inch MacBook Pro, Apple’s most powerful laptop, hitting numbers around 500 points higher.





Now, in a new result found by Tom’s Hardware website, the Apple M1 GPU is superior to the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti and the AMD Radeon RX 560, both in their desktop models, with a power consumption of 75W. The tests were run on GFXBench 5.0 with Apple’s Metal API, and are aimed at mobile devices, but still impress.

In technical terms, the Apple M1 has 2.6 TFLOP of computing power, while the GTX 1050 Ti offers 2.1 TFLOP and the RX 560 has numbers close to the Cupertino giant’s chip, also with 2.6 TFLOP. The benchmarks show a clear advantage for Apple, however.





In the Aztec Ruins Normal Tier test, the RX 560 hit 146.2 FPS, while the GTX 1050 Ti hit 159 FPS, with the Apple GPU successfully taking the lead, with 203.6 FPS. This scenario is repeated in almost every other test, with some of the results very close to a 50% advantage for the Cupertino giant.





As we know, the benchmarks do not always represent realistic scenarios, but the figures presented are quite impressive, especially when we consider that the Apple graphics chip is integrated, with access to much less energy than the tested rivals. Either way, there’s not much left for the M1 to go through more precise testing, as the first Macs with Apple Silicon start hitting consumers this week.

The new MacBook Air, MacBook Pro 13, and Mac Mini are already listed on Apple’s Brazilian website, with prices starting at around R $ 9,000, but do not yet have a release date here.