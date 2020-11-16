A petition calls on Christiane Taubira to run for president

At the initiative of the writer Cloé Korman and the producer Maxime Ruszniewski, 80 citizens, including Juliette Binoche, Mati Diop and Eric Reinhardt, have signed a petition asking Christiane Taubira to run for 2022.

A year and a half before the 2022 presidential election, and while the only candidate declared on the left is currently Jean-Luc Mélenchon (who won the 150,000 sponsorships that made his candidacy dependent on Thursday, November 12), sure to campaign for Christiane Taubira to get to work in turn. At the initiative of the writer Cloé Korman and the producer Maxime Ruszniewski, 80 citizens, including Juliette Binoche, Mati Diop and Eric Reinhardt, signed a petition, which was passed on a Mediapart blog, so that François Hollande’s former Minister of Justice takes the plunge .

Overcome ‘historical divisions’

“The diversity of living things is dying, inequalities are getting worse, we no longer want to be Kassandra’s seeing destruction coming and nothing can do to prevent it,” write the signers of this letter addressed to Ms. Taubira. . According to their view of the political moment, the values ​​and hopes borne by the left are “reinforced” by the health and social crisis, as it calls for strong public services, a redistribution of wealth and “an ecological transition.” That is why they ask Christiane Taubira to stand firm to bridge the ‘historical divisions’ between left parties.

“We believe that you can be decisive to realize this movement [de réunion des forces progressistes, ndlr] because your word is unique, ”they defend, arguing over Christiane Taubira’s political past (from the law recognizing human trafficking and slavery as a crime against humanity to the law on marriage for all).

The candidacy of Jean-Luc Mélenchon

The emergence of this petition, signed by 300 people at the time of writing, is undoubtedly not unrelated to the recent announcement of Jean-Luc Mélenchon’s candidacy – which is never referred to. in this text. This was received coolly by the other left parties. In 2017, EELV supported Benoît Hamon, the PS candidate (6.3% of the votes). The PCF, in turn, had supported Jean-Luc Mélenchon (19.5%).

The signatories think that Christiane Taubira can get together better. However, according to an Elabe poll (dated 11/12/2020), Jean-Luc Mélenchon, out of a list of thirteen left-wing personalities tested (including Christiane Taubira), is the personality who left the future for the all French. Indeed, it is the first person to be named (21%), ahead of Anne Hidalgo, Ségolène Royal, Benoît Hamon, Arnaud Montebourg or even Christiane Taubira (8%), to come tenth. If we only take into account the sympathizers of the left, the leader of the Insoumis also remains the first person cited (37%), ahead of Anne Hidalgo (25%), Yannick Jadot (22%), Benoît Hamon (21%) and Christiane Taubira (16%).

