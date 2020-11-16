States want to defuse federal plans for corona measures

Berlin (dpa) – Federal and state governments disagree on how to proceed in the corona pandemic. During the video conference with Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) on Monday, prime ministers attempted in part to defuse new contact restrictions proposed by the federal government to contain the corona virus.

In a draft resolution that has been submitted to the German News Agency, essential federal proposals are no longer included or are only formulated as an appeal and are no longer binding.

For example, children and young people are missing out on meeting a boyfriend or girlfriend only in their free time. In addition, the only “call” now addressed to citizens is to abstain completely from any private celebration. And while the federal government originally wanted only to allow members of its own household and a maximum of two people from another household to be in public, the state newspaper also calls only on citizens to qu ‘they behave this way.

Since the afternoon, Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and Prime Ministers have been discussing the next steps for the pandemic in November in a video link. During the round, according to information from the DPA, criticism from Chancellor Helge Braun (CDU) was strong, who had sent the initial proposal for a resolution of the federal government to the participants. During the videoconference, it was debated whether in the future the federal states should first submit their own draft resolution, which the federal government could then comment on. So far, it has always been the other way around during consultations on the Corona crisis. There had not yet been a coordinated country document.

The negotiations also focused on the extent to which the more extensive contact restrictions should only be appealing or binding. NRW Prime Minister Armin Laschet (CDU) said that, according to DPA information, contact restrictions could go a long way in reducing the number of infections. We have already seen in March that this is a very proven method. It is important that the group is closed. “We have to broadcast together: the situation is serious,” Laschet said. The head of government of Baden-Württemberg, Winfried Kretschmann (Greens), also spoke in favor of a binding closer contact.

It was deemed possible that the group would join forces in the middle of next week. It will then be discussed whether the contact restrictions that expire at the end of November will be extended or even tightened under the current partial lockdown.

Unlike the original federal government version, cutting edge schools have virtually disappeared from the plan for federal states. Originally, all students and teachers were required to wear a mask in class and on school premises, but the official version only says that keep schools and care facilities open in teaching opposite- face to face is a “high political priority”.

The federal government had previously defused its paper. After that, federal states are only expected to submit a proposal next week on how to further reduce the risk of infection in schools. There is nothing about it in the national newspaper either.