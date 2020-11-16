Most Pirated Movies, Released Games, and Box Office of the Week [16/11/2020]

Monday is here and with it, it’s time to check out our already traditional compilation with the most pirated movies, box office and games to come in the coming days for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Starting with the most pirated movies of the week, we have a total of 3 movies included in the selection, making Jungleland, After – After the Truth and Final Destruction: The Last Refuge to appear in this week’s TOP 3 compared to to last week.

Already among the box office of the week, we have that a good part of those of the selection are re-projections, that is to say that they are films that have already been on the screens of theaters. cinema at one point but, due to vacant releases due to the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), has returned to showing, which includes A Goblin in New York, Toy Story and Guardians of the Galaxy.

Finally, we also have a compilation of the main games that have hit the market, the main highlight being Mortal Kombat Ultimate and Pack 2, World of Warcraft: Shadowlands and Halo: The Master Chief Collection.

10 – Jungleland

9 – After – After the truth

8 – Uncontrollable cold

7 – monstrous problems

6 – Mulan

5 – Witches Convention

4 – SpongeBob: the incredible rescue

3 – Final destruction: the last refuge

2 – The new mutants

1 – Borat: Next cinema strip

November 17

Serious Sam Collection (PlayStation 4 and Xbox One)

Mars Horizon (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC)

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate and Pack 2 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC)

Truck Driver (Nintendo Switch)

Sniper Elite 4 (Nintendo Switch)

Halo: The Master Chief Collection – Halo 4 (PC)

November 18

DEUS EX MACHINA: Episode 1 (PC)

November 19

Bridge Builder: The Walking Dead (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC)

Poker Club (PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC)

Star Renegades (Xbox One and Nintendo Switch)

Brawl Chess (Xbox One and Nintendo Switch)

November 20

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity (Nintendo Switch)

Katamari Damacy REROLL (PlayStation 4 and Xbox One)

23 november

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands (PC)

10 – A Goblin in New York

Ticket office: USD 170,000

9 – Toy story

Ticket office: 222 thousand USD

8 – True to Game 2: Gena’s Story

Box office: 288,000 USD

7 – Guardians of the Galaxy

Box office: 406,000 USD

6 – Principle

Box office: 735 thousand US dollars

5 – Explosive legacy

Ticket office: USD 170,000

4 – come play

Box office: $ 1.1 million

3 – A snare drum for my av

Box office: $ 1.326 million

2 – let him go

Box office: $ 1.8 million

1 – Freaky – Inside the body of an assassin

Box office: $ 3.71 million