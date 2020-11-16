FTTH Equipment Market Is Booming Worldwide | Latest Report with Analysis, Future Prospect, Covid 19 Impact and Forecast By 2027

The Objective of the FTTH Equipment Market report is to depict the trends and upcoming for FTTH Equipment Industry over the forecast years. In FTTH Equipment Market report data has been gathered from industry specialists/experts. Although the market size of the market is studied and predicted from 2020 to 2027 mulling over 2019 as the base year of the market study. Attentiveness for the market has increased in recent decades due to development and improvement in the innovation.

The growth of the global FTTH equipment market is driven by increase in demand for enhanced quality fiber in network architecture from service providers. In addition, rise in demand for energy conservation, strong optical network setup, and continuous improvement in technology propel the growth of the market.

Fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) represents a broadband architecture in which optical fiber is installed directly to the subscribers home or place of business, thereby replacing existing copper infrastructure such as telephone wires and coaxial cable. Telecom services under FTTH equipment include subscription televisions, internet, telephony, video-on-demand, free-to-air televisions, and others.

FTTH is the fastest growing method, which provides higher bandwidth to consumers, thereby offering unprecedented high-speed internet, video, and voice services.

However, increased competition from wireless broadband limits the market growth. Furthermore, surge in demand for high-speed internet connectivity and high investments in R&D infrastructure are expected to provide numerous opportunities for this market.

The global FTTH equipment market is segmented on the basis of type, deployment service provider type, application, and end user. By type, the market is bifurcated into homes connected and homes passed. Based on deployment service provider, it is categorized into competitive local exchange carrier (CLEC), incumbent local exchange carrier (ILEC), municipality/publicly owned systems, multisystem operator (MSO) cable, developer/integrator, and electric co-ops. The applications covered in the study include internet video, file sharing, web/data, VoIP, online gaming, video conferencing, and others. In terms of end user, the market is classified into urban area, suburban area, and rural area. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The global FTTH equipment market is dominated by key players such as Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., FiberHome, Mitsubishi Corporation., ZTE Corporation., Alcatel-Lucent, Ciena Corporation., Cisco Systems Inc., Ericsson AB, Fujitsu Corp., and NEC Corporation.

Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global FTTH equipment market and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided.

Porters Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the global market from 2017 to 2023 is provided to determine the market potential.

FTTH Equipment Market Key Segment:

By Type

Homes Connected

Homes Passed

By Deployment Service Provider

Competitive Local Exchange Carrier (CLEC)

Incumbent Local Exchange Carrier (ILEC)

Municipality/Publicly Owned Systems

Multisystem Operator (MSO) Cable

Developer/Integrator

Electric Co-ops

By Application

Internet Video

File Sharing

Web/Data

VoIP

Online Gaming

Video Conferencing

Others

By End User

Urban Area

Suburban Area

Rural Area

