Obama calls on Trump to admit electoral defeat

Washington (AP) – Former US President Barack Obama has urged his successor Donald Trump to overcome his ego and admit electoral defeat.

“When your time is up, it is your job to put the country first and think beyond your own ego, your own interests and your own disappointments,” Democrat Obama told CBS Sunday night. (Local time) interview broadcast. Republican Trump, for his part, tightened his unsubstantiated fraud allegations on Monday in the election, in which his Democratic opponent Joe Biden was declared the winner.

“The most fraudulent election in history!” Trump wrote on Twitter. “I won the elections!” Twitter provided both tweets with warnings, including that another election winner had been declared.

In a series of additional tweets and retweets, the outgoing president has spread allegations of fraud in connection with the Dominion’s voting software. Several American authorities dismissed these rumors a few days ago, speaking of the safest choice in American history. On Monday evening, Trump announced new lawsuits. Additionally, Trump’s campaign team has flooded supporters with appeals for donations.

Biden continues to prepare to take office after being sworn in on Jan.20 in Washington, although Trump has so far refused a proper handover. Biden – who was Obama’s vice president from 2009 to 2018 – is focused on tackling the coronavirus pandemic, which is spiraling out of control in the United States. The number of coronavirus infections confirmed since the start of the pandemic rose from ten to eleven million cases in less than a week on Sunday.

Biden praised the progress made with the US company Moderna’s corona vaccine, but at the same time urged Americans to be careful. “Today’s news of a second vaccine is another reason for hope,” Biden wrote on Twitter Monday, praising those responsible for the “breakthrough.” There are months before large parts of the population can be vaccinated. Trump wrote on Twitter that historians should remember that “these great discoveries that will end the Chinese plague were made under my supervision.”

When asked if it was time for Trump to admit defeat, Obama said on CBS: “Absolutely.” This should have been due the day after the November 3 election or two days later. There is no scenario in which Trump could reverse the outcome. Obama is currently giving several interviews ahead of the publication of his book “A Promised Land” on Tuesday.

In an interview aired Monday, the ex-president told Trump broadcaster NPR: “I don’t think he will succeed in denying the reality.” At the same time, Obama warned that the passing of time because Trump refused to hand over his duties in an orderly fashion could have real consequences for the United States. “We are in the middle of a pandemic. We are in the midst of an economic crisis. We have serious national security issues. “

Obama said that after his election to the highest office in the United States in 2008, the administration of his predecessor George W. Bush allowed for a smooth transition despite political differences. “This meant that we were immediately fully operational and able to respond more effectively.” So this is yet another example of how “Donald Trump’s disregard for basic democratic standards harms the American people.”

Biden wants to overturn many of Trump’s political decisions from day one in the White House. “We have a lot to do for the first day,” Biden chief of staff Ronald Klain said on NBC TV on Sunday. Among other things, there are plans to join the Paris climate agreement, protect young migrants in the United States and take health measures. Biden can initiate proceedings after taking office on Jan.20 in the form of presidential decrees.

Trump had withdrawn from the Paris climate agreement. He also tried to abolish the program that protects migrants who came to the United States illegally as children with their parents from deportation.

Klain also pointed out that Biden was already preparing measures against the corona pandemic for his tenure and consulting with scientists, among others. His options for action are limited: “He is not the president”. There isn’t much Biden can do at the moment other than call on the Trump administration and local authorities to act. “That will change on January 20. But we are now in a worsening crisis. “