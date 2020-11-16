iPhone 12: Amazon employees arrested after diverting orders in Madrid

Theft and lost delivery issues are happening in Brazil, but not just here: Amazon promoted a super overseas operation to find out why some packages are lighter than they should be.

It all started with the launch of the new iPhone 12: some orders put some weight on the system, but packages were shipped with a big gap in this regard. Digging deeper, Amazon discovered that a company’s logistics hub in Madrid was the problem.

At least five employees worked there, responsible for shipping orders, changing the packaging of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, removing smartphones from the box and then inserting other generic products. , generated by orders from certain accomplices. The loss of this coup, for the moment, is estimated at around 500,000 euros, or more than 3 million reais.

To complicate investigations, employees even removed IMEI tags from cell phone cases, making it difficult to identify which devices should be tracked by Amazon.

To generate evidence of the crimes, Amazon has quietly installed security cameras at strategic locations in the shipping area. Thanks to this, the police were able to arrest three of the employees as they left the Madrid hangar, another while still working, and a final one went to the evidence.

Disconnected from the company, they await their trial.

It should be mentioned that many countries do not have consumer protection laws at the same level as Brazil. Thus, in this episode, the journey of the consumer aggrieved by the smugglers may not be so simple to recover the purchase values, or even the smartphone itself.

And you, what did you think of this story and Amazon’s performance in dismantling the gang? Tell us in the comments!

(updated November 14, 2020, 1:48 p.m.)