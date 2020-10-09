Global Slipper Clutch Market-Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Type, Application, and by Geography.

Global Slipper Clutch Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026 at a CAGR of XX % during the forecast period.



Factors such as improvement of performances in engine maintenance, reduction of damages inside the transmission, and better suspension boost the sales of slipper clutches to the bike manufacturers. The slipper clutches are found particularly helpful when the two-wheeler requires to shift to a lower gear in a sharp turn or obstacle adjusting the engine speed to decelerating vehicle speed and it is typically helpful in performance motorcycles. However, high complexity to implement the system along with cost factors hinders the growth of the market. Furthermore, getting the desired result by aligning the weight and requirement of the specific brand vehicle is difficult.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

This market study estimates that in terms of geographical regions, EMEA will be the major revenue contributor to the slipper clutch market throughout the next few years. Factors such as the wide popularity of sports tourers and tourer motorcycles and the presence of the manufacturing units of major motorcycle manufacturers such as Ducati, MV Agusta, Aprilia, Moto Guzzi, Benelli, and Honda, will propel the market’s growth prospects.

North America is expected to dominate in the global slipper clutch market due to the consumer is highly showing shifting their interest towards racing bikes. Western Europe is projected to the second largest market for slipper clutch because of increasing production of racing prototype bikes and road legal high-performance bike over the forecast period. China and Japan in Asia Pacific region are projected to grow with addressable growth rate throughout the forecast period due to continuously increasing disposal income of the middle-class population and noteworthy growth in bike racing activity. Latin America is also projected to grow with the significant growth rate in the global slipper clutch market due to increasing rider’s interest towards recreational bike racing activities. The Middle East and Africa region are expected to noteworthy contribution in the growth of the global slipper clutch market over the slated time period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments by product type, end user, and region and, project the global market size. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the slipper clutch market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

Scope of Global Slipper Clutch Market

Global Slipper Clutch Market, By Type

• Entry Level

• Mid-size

• Full Size

• Performance

Global Slipper Clutch Market, By Application

• OEM

• Aftermarket

Global Slipper Clutch Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Slipper Clutch Market

• Hyper Racer

• Yoyodyne

• Sigma Performance

• Hinson Clutch Performance

• EXEDY Corporation

• Ricardo

• Schaeffler Group

• Surflex

• F.C.C. Co. Ltd.

• STM

