Labbadia: “twisted” situation with returnees from Norway

Berlin (dpa) – Coach Bruno Labbadia called the situation around the Norwegian national team of Rune Jarstein “very special” and “delicate”.

At the moment, Hertha BSC cannot make a legally binding statement on the availability or not of the substitute goalkeeper for the November 21 league match against Borussia Dortmund (8:30 p.m. / Sky) at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin.

But the Herthaners assume that the Berlin-Charlottenburg health service is now responsible for Jarstein, said communications and media director Marcus Jung. Jarstein has been back in Berlin since November 15. Like the other legionaries, the 36-year-old was allowed to leave the national team on a special permit after the match in Romania was canceled due to the positive results of former Brunswick professional Omar Elabdellaoui and a 40-decade days has been ordered for everyone. According to the Norwegian authorities, this should also apply abroad.

According to the requirements of the Berlin-Charlottenburg health service, Jarstein can resume training after two tests with negative results. It has already been tested once. But you are still in contact with Norway, Jung assured.