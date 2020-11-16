“The groom is who knows”: since when is it elegant for a groom to dress like a vampire?

“The groom is the one who knows”: since when is it elegant for a groom to dress like a vampire?

Comedian and columnist Miguel Lambertini analyzes the most recent episode of the SIC program.

Delfim and Soraia were the bride and groom this time.

I would like to move on to my usual analysis of the last episode of “O Groom is That Know”, released this Sunday November 15 at SIC, but before that I just wanted to write two notes on this horrible pandemic that we are living. Yes, I am talking about the pyramid wedding suits pandemic. We have to talk about it and we can’t postpone it anymore. What is happening with the bridal shops in our country, who suddenly thought we were living in Transylvania? When did it become established that it was elegant to dress a groom as if he were a vampire? Seriously, who gets these facts, Drákolovrat? Yes, I also went to ModaLisboa, migas.

What really kills me is this tie that has things going on in the knot. He’s shiny pins, he’s textures, he’s got satin ruffles … there’s more ramboy in these ties than in a Sá Leão movie. Either way, it’s a tragedy, and strangely I don’t see Dr Marques Mendes on Sunday night presenting graphics on this serious topic.

Although he decided to dress up as Vampirina’s uncle, Delfim wanted to give the outfit a more personal touch and it was for this reason that he showed up on the wedding day with a camouflage from the troops. The groom is a police officer and has a connection to the military universe, which influenced his choices for the theme of this wedding. Already Soraia – or the blonde, as Delfim affectionately calls her – although she assumed she liked to see a man in uniform, she was worried that her boyfriend had chosen a wedding dress with a military pattern.

At the store, try on the supposed dress the boyfriend chose for himself, a green dress with a white tail. When she leaves the cabin, blindfolded and already sensing that something is wrong, Soraia says: “Girls, say something!” The friends have tried to cover up the discomfort and one of them responds with a price: “It feels good … in the chest”. After this comment – and although not a lie – Soraia started to see her life go backwards and when she took off the blindfold she said, “How horrible I look like a lizard”.

What an exaggeration, I wouldn’t say much either. Alright, alright, maybe a lizard if he had swallowed two large ostrich eggs. Of course, at this point in the program, we all know it’s a groom’s joke and in fact the dress is white. That is why? Because luckily we don’t have Alzheimer’s disease and we’ve seen this bullshit before, with all the previous couples, that completely loses its effect. Basically, it’s like listening to João Malheiro speak. It’s funny the first time, the tenth, we just want to stick hooks in our ears.

Meanwhile, Delfim is getting ready at his sister Paula’s, who is one of those people who are always super happy and smiling. Always super happy, every day, whatever the circumstances. I had a colleague who was like that, just one good morning for Sérgio – fictitious name – to spring from happiness. “Hello Sérgio, are you okay?” And he responded with a huge smile. “Yes, I’m fine, my parents just got run over, I just got home from the hospital, that’s life! And you, my dear, how are you? That is what matters”.

Delfim’s sister reminded me of “Sérgio” because she too looks like a vortex of kindness. Who didn’t seem so happy at the moment was the father of the bride who, until a few hours before the engagement, had not yet received an official request from his future son-in-law. Despite choosing a costume in the style of the 19th century, Delfim forgot to ask for his girlfriend’s hand in marriage. Soraia’s father blamed the contact and made it difficult: “Right now? What if I said now no? On top of that, you camouflaged yourself… the blonde is going to kill you. It doesn’t matter that Soraia isn’t a beautiful name, but apparently neither the father himself likes his daughter’s name and he too prefers to replace it with “blonde”.

Delfim pretended he cared about his stepfather’s response, gave him a hug and left to “go think” whatever that means. After that time the guests arrived and no one else looked over the groom. When everyone was expecting Delfim to arrive, the blonde entered the room. The girl came arm in arm with her father and stayed there in the drought! And the problem is, Paula wasn’t even there to be cute, as she was with her brother in an uncertain game. “And now, where will Delfim be?” Said Cláudia Vieira in a tone of suspense. It’s always like that. When necessary, there is never a police officer around. The wait was long and the father of the bride wondered: “will he appear in a helicopter?” It was cool, but no, the budget is tight and that’s why Delfim came up behind the bride, to everyone’s surprise. After all, mr. the agent was just hiding behind the pool, probably with radar.