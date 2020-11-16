Samsung Galaxy M12 leaks in renders confirming 4 cameras and differentiated design

It is almost certain that Samsung is preparing its latest M-series device, the Galaxy M12. The device has gone through certification bodies showing a generous 7000mAh battery, and its back cover has even been revealed in real photos with a very peculiar design, reminiscent of older models in the Google Pixel line.

November 16

Rumors Nov 16

Now, thanks to leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer, best known for his Twitter profile @OnLeaks, we got to see the finished design of the Galaxy M12 through renderings. The images reinforce aspects seen in previous leaks, indicating a strong similarity in design to the recently announced Galaxy A42 5G.





The front panel, which is expected to house a 6.5-inch screen with HD + resolution, has a camera housed in a teardrop-shaped notch and pronounced chin, but without major new features.





Meanwhile, the back is the biggest highlight, featuring two textures: the top has a matte material and a striped texture, while a small area at the bottom has a smooth texture and a shiny material. Given its position as an entry-level model, its rear must be made of plastic.





Besides the differentiated rear panel, another point that differentiates the M12 from the Galaxy A42 is the presence of a digital drive on the power button on the side, which is located below the display on the A42. Finally, Steve also released the dimensions of the new cell phone, which comes with 163.9 x 75.9 x 8.9mm (10mm considering the camera module).





Unfortunately, there are still no details on the technical specifications of the Galaxy M12, but given the certifications and the large number of leaks it has caused, it shouldn’t be long before the official news is released, or same as the device reaches the market.