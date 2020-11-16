Sci-Tech

Ventirad CR-1200, Jonsbo announces double tour in push-pull mode

rej November 16, 2020

Jonsbo announces the CR-2100, an imposing cooler. It is equipped with two fans and features a double tower architecture.

This CR-1200 is aimed at muscular configurations and demanding users. The double tower architecture is accompanied by six U-shaped copper heat pipes.

Jonsbo CR-1200 venti wheel

Your mission is to transport heat from the base to the two sets of aluminum fins.

CR-1200, details

The latter ensure the heat dissipation with the ambient air. Mounting is supported by two 120 mm fans mounted in push-pull mode. They turbine at 700 to 1500 rpm and offer a maximum airflow of 62.8 CFM with a noise level of 29.5 dBA.

Jonsbo CR-1200 venti wheel

The dress benefits from RGB backlighting and plastic panels that highlight the logo. The set has dimensions of 120 mm x 159 mm x 134 mm and a weight of 900 g. The package contains fasteners for most electrical outlets, including LGA 1200, 115x, 2066, and AMD AM4 receptacles.

