Lübcke case: confiscation of the files of the former defense lawyer?

Lawyer Frank Hannig had to go and defend the main defendant in the Lübcke murder case. However, his findings in the case continue to interest many people involved in the process.

Frankfurt / Main (AP) – At the trial for the assassination of Kassel district president Walter Lübcke, the widow of the CDU politician who was killed testified at the Higher Regional Court (OLG) in Frankfurt on Monday.

Irmgard Braun-Lübcke urged the accused to tell the whole truth about the crime and to give the family information on the last minutes of Lübcke’s life. It might “maybe help them process everything a little better.” “It also destroyed our lives,” Braun-Lübcke said of the consequences of the act for the family.

Previously, these were once again possible conclusions of the former defense lawyer for the main defendant Stephan Ernst. In an email to the spokesperson for the Lübcke family, he described the lifting of the arrest warrant against Markus H. On Monday, at the start of the hearing before the Higher Regional Court (OLG) in Frankfurt, the lawyer of the family appearing as co-plaintiff requested the confiscation of the former lawyer files in order to assess passages on which Ernst had released his former defense lawyer Frank Hannig from the obligation of confidentiality.

The federal prosecutor’s office and Ernst’s defense lawyer supported the request. Serious defense lawyer Mustafa Kaplan has also requested that Dresden lawyer Frank Hannig be asked to voluntarily return his cell phone and tablet as well, otherwise they should be confiscated. He explained that Hannig had recorded conversations with Ernst. A court decision is still pending, even if the President of the Court Thomas Sagebiel stressed Monday: “An email proves nothing”. H.’s defense lawyers also saw “no knowledge gain” from the claims.

Markus H. was released in October because the court had doubts about the accuracy of the descriptions of the various statements made by Ernst about H.’s alleged presence at the crime scene. The police officers who had investigated the scene of the crime could not prove any trace of DNA or any other proof of the presence of H. He is still accused of having aided and abetted the trial. They say he influenced Ernst politically. The charge assumes an extreme right-wing motive for Lübcke’s murder.

Several experts also testified in court on Monday, including a weapons expert from the Hessian State Criminal Police Office.