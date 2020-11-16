ASUS ZenFone 7 and 7 Pro receive update package that brings camera improvements and more

ASUS has just released an update for the high-end Zenfone 7 and Zenfone 7 Pro mobile phones, which will allow users to access several improvements in the photographic part of the models, which has cameras for flexible use thanks to the objective reversal mechanism implemented. by the manufacturer.

The firmware update to version 29.14.53.5 gives users in Italy access to a list of improvements, allowing even better use of the devices, as these are unique implementations to make the device even more focused on optimized photography.

Among the optimizations made are improvements to the cameras and the screen, which is even more sensitive to touch, which is essential in a device with a refresh rate of 90 Hz. Additionally, the company reports in the changelog some general performance improvements, something this must have to do with system optimizations.

Although this is something that most people may not notice at first glance, ASUS has applied a change in the update download options, implementing the “automatic download over Wi-Fi network.” As the option checked by default, which completely avoids using 4G or 5G data network to download changes to the device.

Despite sending this update at the start of the second half of November, the changelog made available by the Taiwanese does not confirm what the security patch that accompanies the enhancements would be, so you should be aware of which ones. fixes have been made on android and get a north of what’s to come.

It should be remembered that ASUS has not yet given a deadline to launch the devices here in Brazil, only officially shipping the ROG Phone 3 gamer cellphone for now.