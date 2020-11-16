Power vacuum in Lima: Peru has no head of state

Lima (dpa) – In the midst of the Corona crisis, Peru has no head of state or government.

After the resignation of the interim Peruvian president Manuel Merino and the interim parliamentary president Luis Valdez, the members of the Congress of the Andean state could not agree Monday evening on a parliamentary committee which could appoint a new head of the Acting state.

An electoral list negotiated by parliamentarian Rocío Silva Santisteban from the left-wing alliance Frente Amplio (Front large) initially failed to secure a majority. “It’s a surprise, because it took a lot of effort to come up with the list by consensus,” Silva Santisteban told RPP radio. Parliament wished to meet again for further deliberations on Monday (local time).

The energy vacuum is hitting Peru at the worst possible time. The Andean country has one of the highest death rates in the world during the Corona crisis. The country is also suffering extremely from the economic effects of the pandemic. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecasts a decline in economic power of 13.9% for the current year.

Just days after taking office, interim president Merino resigned on Sunday. Since parliament’s impeachment of his predecessor Martín Vizcarra last Monday, there had been growing protests against what protesters saw as undemocratic congressional action. Police were harsh – at least two young men were killed on Saturday. Many more were injured.

“Two young people were absurdly, stupidly and unfairly sacrificed by the police. It is imperative that this repression stop – it is directed against all of Peru, because all of Peru is protesting, ”Peruvian Nobel laureate Mario Vargas Llosa said in a video message posted on the Internet.

Human rights organizations and the local UN agency accused the forces of excessive violence against peaceful protesters and journalists. The “El Comercio” newspaper reported that police officers fired glass bullets without authorization. Six protesters were still missing after the weekend protests, according to the National Human Rights Coordination Office.

Vizcarra was dismissed from his post by Parliament last Monday for “permanent moral incompetence” with a clear majority of deputies. As governor of the Moquegua region, he is accused of accepting bribes from a construction company in the amount of 2.3 million soles (around 533,000 euros) between 2011 and 2014. The 57-year-old non-party rejects this. Vizcarra’s predecessor, Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, resigned in 2018 over corruption allegations.

Vizcarra had clashed with Congress several times during his tenure. He accused parliamentarians of slowing down their efforts in the fight against corruption. According to him, many MPs have resisted the crackdown on corruption in order to protect their own advantages. About half of parliamentarians are investigated for various offenses.

Parliament Speaker Merino took over as interim president on Tuesday and formed a new cabinet. Presidential and parliamentary elections are scheduled for April in the Andean country.