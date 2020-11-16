HBO Max finally available on Amazon Fire TV devices

The streaming age initially seemed to democratize access to media content a bit more, but as the competition developed the user began to find themselves divided between several options, each repeating their shows at different times. other services and launching new ones. which makes the offers even more attractive.

Well, competition is good for the consumer, right? One problem, however, is that the availability of some platforms is hampered by agreements from the manufacturers of certain configuration boxes. While on Android TVs it is generally easier to access these services, the same cannot be said for systems like Roku, Amazon Fire and others.

No wonder HBO Max isn’t available on Fire TV Stick and several other Amazon devices. Indeed, WarnerMedia needed to negotiate directly with Jeff Bezos’ company, and they had not reached an agreement so far, going against the bureaucratization that the smart box concept usually offers.

Now, however, that has changed: The companies have made a deal and anyone using HBO Now will notice that the app is in the process of moving to Warner’s new streaming solution. Those who already have an HBO account will be able to log in without a hitch, and those who don’t will be able to register one directly through the devices.

It should be mentioned that the Amazon TV device market in the United States plays an important role in the access to streaming services. The arrival of HBO Max on Amazon Fire gadgets was therefore significant.

The app will begin to be available tomorrow, the 17th, the same day Disney Plus arrives in Brazil, full of promotional offers for those who want to try it before they buy. Today (16), inclusive, there will be a special screening of the first two episodes of O Mandaloriano on TV Globo.

