Gigabyte, Mini-PC Brix, announces 8C / 16T with Wi-Fi 6 and 2.5 G LAN

Gigabyte Brix Mini PC

Author: Jérôme Gianoli In Mini-PCs – Barebones 11/16/2020

Gigabyte announces a further development of its Brix Mini-PC series. The introduction of the “Renoir” platform of the AMD Ryzen 4000 series is expected. The idea is to improve performance, especially with 8 cores and 16 threads.

According to ComputerBase, these future Brix Mini PCs will offer AMD Ryzen 4000 Renoir processors. This would explain the announcement by gigabytes of chips with 8 physical cores and 16 logical cores. At the moment we do not know whether it is a Renoir-U solution (15 watt TDP) or a Renoir-H solution (45 watt TDP).

Gigabyte Brix Mini PC

Gigabyte states that the Brix will be available in two sizes with Slim or Tall. The latter offers a 2.5-inch SATA slot in addition to the classic M.2 (for the SLIM version). On the equipment side, we have a wireless network with 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6 and cable (2.5 GbE). The connection is not specified in the announcement, but four video outputs are possible to control up to four 4K screens. One of them could be USB-C.

We currently have no information on the publication date and price positioning.

Brix Gigabyte Mini PC 2020-11-16