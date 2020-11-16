Macron attacks Kramp-Karrenbauer for his security policy

Paris (AP) – The French head of state Emmanuel Macron calls for more independence of Europeans in matters of security and defense and is on a path of confrontation with Germany.

In an interview on Monday, the 42-year-old criticized statements by Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer (CDU) that “the illusions of European strategic independence” should end, with unusual frankness.

Macron told the Parisian magazine “Grand Continent” that he “did not share at all” the attitude of the German department head expressed in a guest article. He went on to say, “I think that’s a misinterpretation of the story.” Regarding Angela Merkel (CDU), he added: “Fortunately, the German Chancellor does not follow this line, as I understand it.” France occupies a prominent place in security policy: after the British left the EU, it is the only country to have its own nuclear weapons.

Just before the US presidential election in early November, Kramp-Karrenbauer published a guest article on the Politico internet portal titled “Europe Needs America Again”. The CDU politician wrote there: “The Europeans cannot replace America’s decisive role as a provider of security.”

Federal government spokesperson Steffen Seibert underlined that France shares the will for more independent action in Europe. At the same time, he spoke of the importance of relations between Europe and Germany and the United States. They are convinced that Germany and Europe “must meet the great challenges of our time together with the United States if we are to meet them effectively,” Seibert said on Monday.

Macron and Secretary of State Jean-Yves Le Drian received US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at the Elysee Palace on Monday. The circles of the French presidential office evoked a “courtesy visit”. Washington’s chief diplomat has embarked on a journey through Europe and the Middle East. In Paris, he laid a wreath on a memorial to victims of terrorism, as the pictures show.

Pompeo had not admitted President Donald Trump’s electoral defeat to his Democratic challenger Joe Biden last week. Macron, however, praised Biden and phoned the 77-year-old, as Elysee circles reported.

Green parliamentary group spokeswoman for European politics Franziska Brantner called Macron’s criticism of Kramp-Karrenbauer completely justified. “We must not deny ourselves sovereignty from the outset, but work actively at it. This is exactly what the United States demands of us, ”Brantner said in Berlin. The federal government should, along with France, be the engine of European development instead of slowing down further.

Macron told “Grand Continent” magazine that the United States would only accept Europeans as allies “if we take ourselves seriously and if we are sovereign in our own defense”. The Europafreund has long called for a “European army”.

In Europe, the Head of State complained: “To be clear: in the geostrategic field, we have given up thinking because we have always defined our geopolitical relations only through NATO – for reasons historical France less than the others (. ..). “

In the fundamental interview, Macron also attacked the higher body of the United Nations (UN): “I must declare that the United Nations Security Council currently no longer produces useful decisions (…)”. By the end of last year, he had already certified “brain dead” for the NATO military alliance.

France, along with the United States, China, Russia and Great Britain, is a permanent member of the UN Security Council. You can prevent any resolution with a veto. The United States has traditionally blocked criticism of Israel; Among other things, Russia has prevented sanctions against Syria.