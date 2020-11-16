New Cyberpunk 2077 Video Leaks Highlighting Night City and Character Creation

And a new gameplay video for Cyberpunk 2077 has appeared on the internet. The game, which has already been postponed several times, is finally due out in December. The date until then was the following November 19. But on its social media CD, Projekt Red announced that it would take an additional 21 days to polish the gaming experience.

Those who were disappointed by this news can however consult the new extract of the title. We’re bringing Night City a little more life to it, giving a taste of what will be seen on the streets of the vast city, the experience with NPCs and other details that should be even richer with the consoles. new generation.

Released in German, the new trailer guides the player through some of the story’s highlights and even reveals the rich character creation system, which should allow for a plethora of customizations, including the use of cyber prostheses and configurations. advances for model teeth. 3d.

Here in Brazil, Cyberpunk 2077 has already received a themed version of the Xbox One, though the game won’t arrive until December 10.

On that date, however, versions for PS4, Xbox One, and PC will be available. The first two will be able to run on PS5 and Xbox Series S and X respectively, but versions optimized specifically for these consoles will not arrive until 2021, with no scheduled date.

The upgrade, however, will be free.

It should be remembered that the new generation consoles are already on sale in Brazil and the price has recently been reduced due to changes involving the IPI tax.

