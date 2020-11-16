“We’re adults but it’s like we’re big kids with paintball guns”

“We are adults but it’s like we’re big kids with paintball guns”

NiT interviewed Shemar Moore, the actor who is the protagonist of “SWAT”. This Monday, the new season begins.

Shemar Moore is 50 years old and is from California.

He has been seen for many years as Derek Morgan in ‘Criminal Minds,’ a series that ended earlier this year – and which actor Shemar Moore had already given up to start a big new project on television, “SWAT”.

It is an adaptation of the classic ’70s series that accompanied this special force in its daily operations and the way it solved dangerous crimes. Shemar Moore, 50, plays Sergeant Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson, the protagonist.

The production is already in its fourth season, which opens this Monday, November 16 on Portuguese television. Switch on the AXN after 10 p.m.

His career was defined by major roles, for many years, in key television series. He was in “The Young and Restless” from 1994 to 2005, he was in “Criminal Minds” from 2005 to 2016, and the following year he started doing this project, “SWAT”. Does that mean we can wait a decade on this series?

One of each? I don’t know, I don’t know if my knees can take it [risos], of all this race, I always jump. They could have given me this job ten years ago, when I was a little more agile. But yes, it’s been 27 years in this profession, I’m very proud of my career. Like you said, I started on “The Young and Restless” when I was young, and I’m still around and people are still watching. Without “The Young and Restless” there would have been no “Criminal Minds”. And without “Criminal Minds” there would be no Hondo. CBS has been very good to me and given me opportunities.

How to finally be the protagonist of a series?

I am very proud to be the protagonist of “SWAT”, but I am humble enough to know that an entire team is needed. It’s a lot of fun having these great cops chasing baddies, but I know we have several issues on our minds. This is something you will see in this pilot episode [da quarta temporada], which has a white cop accidentally targeting a black boy, and it’s a season made in 2020, in the age of Covid-19, with all the racial injustices happening in this country and the world. The division between police and civilians. For me, being a black man and playing a black cop from Los Angeles, I firmly believe that it would be wrong if we didn’t know about it and did some generic episodes just to chase the bad guys.

Is this an opportunity to talk about these current issues?

We have the opportunity and, most importantly, the responsibility to address these issues, to talk about George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and all the rest. And our first episode tackles that in a very powerful way. We’re just asking people to see everywhere and maybe our series can build a little more empathy, compassion, bonding and bringing people together because there is a division to be resolved.

Is it something you like to do, being many years in one show?

First of all, I like to be an employee [risos]. It is good to earn money and take care of your loved ones. The more you are in a series, the more layers of onion you can take and you can deepen and develop the character. In all the roles that I play, I challenge myself, as I grow up the character grows. The longer I play her, the more time I have to learn more about the character. And they gave me interesting characters with great stories, that’s what I like. I like to move people, whether it’s to make them laugh or cry, the goal is to touch people. And that these are characters who seem real, who can be told. We are here playing make-believe, but trying to make it look real at home.

What’s the biggest challenge playing this character in “SWAT”?

To keep fit [risos], keep my knees from hurting me. It takes a lot of energy to be in “SWAT”, we do days between ten to 12 hours, there is a lot of action, all the actors make maneuvers, even if we also have doubles for the movements that we can not do. Because if I hurt myself, there is no streak. But it’s a lot of fun. We are adults but it is as if we are big children. It’s like we’re kids with our paintball guns, playing with cops and thieves. We can do that and keep people entertained. It’s a lot of fun, even though we have a lot of work to do. We can have fun but doing something we know impacts people, that we know moves them. Obviously, I’m suspicious, but I think “SWAT” is a unique series. In a lot of things it’s like a movie, only on TV.

“SWAT” is already in the fourth season.