TSG 1899 Hoffenheim in team formation again

Zuzenhausen (dpa) – After turbulent days due to several cases of corona, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim is allowed to resume team training.

“We are grateful to have received the green light from the Rhein-Neckar District Health Department today to resume training,” sporting director Alexander Rosen said in a message from the Bundesliga club on Monday and underlined: “This is definitely the best. News of the last few days, but we still have to deal with the situation in a very conscious and responsible manner.”

The Kraichgauer, who are due to play against VfB Stuttgart on November 21 and are due to travel to the next Europa League game at Slovan Liberec on Thursday, had gone into voluntary quarantine the previous week after two supervisors and six players tested positive. were. Over the weekend, Hoffenheim announced that there were no more positive tests afterwards.

It is still unclear how the accumulation of cases occurred. “In recent months, everything has been done at TSG to protect players, staff and employees. We went through these difficult times for months, ”Rosen said. It is not known if there is a connection to the game against Liberec from the previous week: The Czechs were missing 15 players due to the crown.

The Rhein-Neckar-Kreis district office confirmed on Monday that, aside from those who test positive, not all professionals and supervisors should be quarantined by the office. “In the area of ​​responsibility of the Rhein-Neckar district health department there are no contact persons who have been quarantined,” said Silke Hartmann, head of the news agency’s office. German.

Thus, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim can now hope that the match against VfB will go as planned. However, there are still national actors on the way. Sargis Adamyan (Armenia), Kevin Akpoguma (Nigeria), Ihlas Bebou (Togo), Mijat Gaciniovic (Serbia) and Diadie Samassekou (Mali) were absent on Monday. Robert Skov (Denmark) and Munas Dabbur (Israel) have tested positive on their international trips – Sebastian Rudy, Kevin Vogt, Jacob Bruun Larsen and Ishak Belfodil have also been infected with the virus.

Director Rosen spoke of an “absolutely exceptional situation”. Forward Andrej Kramaric and Kasim Adams, who were infected with the virus in October and have not played for seven competitive games, have not had to go into voluntary quarantine. With coach Sebastian Hoeneß also having four injured defenders, the staff situation is currently very tense.