Hungary and Poland block EU corona aid decision

Brussels (dpa) – The decision necessary for billions of Corona aid from the EU is blocked.

In protest against a new procedure for sanctioning violations of the rule of law, Hungary and Poland on Monday prevented the political decision-making process from continuing as planned, as confirmed by several diplomats from the German press.

Besides Corona’s reconstruction aid planned for up to € 750 billion, the EU’s long-term budget is also affected by the veto. For the next seven years, it includes funds of just under 1.1 trillion euros and finances, for example, agricultural subsidies and research programs.

The EU is again in a serious political crisis amid the Corona crisis. According to diplomats, Chancellor Angela Merkel, EU Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will now have to discuss how to proceed. The dispute will then probably be the subject of a videoconference of heads of state and government scheduled for Thursday. For her, it should actually be better cooperation against the corona pandemic.

If the financial package cannot be launched, the EU will not have an emergency budget until next year. In addition, Corona aid could not flow, which should save countries like Italy and Spain from an economic crash.

The disbursement of the first funds should indeed be made possible during the second quarter of 2021. In addition to the resolutions blocked on Monday, an elaborate ratification process is also necessary. According to information from the European Commission, the national parliaments of almost all EU countries should also be concerned by the issue.

The rule of law protection procedure, criticized by Hungary and Poland, foresees the reduction of European funds in the future in case of certain violations of the fundamental values ​​of the EU. The instrument should only be available for use in the event of a threat of misuse of EU funds. However, this could already be the case if the lack of independence from the courts raises justified concerns that decisions on the distribution of EU funds can no longer be independently reviewed. The governments of Hungary and Poland in particular have recently been repeatedly accused of extending their influence over the judiciary.