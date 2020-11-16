Private sharing: Samsung launches application that enables blockchain file transfer

Samsung is always developing solutions to allow users to be even more secure when transferring files. The South Korean manufacturer has just announced that it will launch a new solution that will carry out this process via the blockchain.

The app called Private Share will have similar functionality to that already seen in other solutions developed by the company for phones in the Galaxy line, spanning several categories. This new feature comes in addition to the means we already use regularly, such as Bluetooth, NFC, Sharing near and Samsung Quick Share.

This new type of use that Private Share promises makes it possible to carry out the process of transferring files via private messages and even to schedule self-destruction, something close to what we see in We Transfer, where there is has a deadline to download the submitted content.

What is important is that file sharing will not be able to be done more than once and that printing will not be possible either, all this to ensure the security of the data sent and received. As with other Samsung solutions, you will need to download the application in order to take advantage of these different features.

A positive point of this novelty is that, according to Samsung, we won’t have to wait for the Galaxy S21 line to see this novelty in action, as the manufacturer will likely make it available later this year, something similar to what s ‘has moved on with other more productive applications for the consumer. , such as Quick Share and Music Share.