Special containment: TVCine channels will be in open signal

From November 20 to 22, you will be able to see all the films and series on television, with some previews already scheduled.

You won’t even want to leave the sofa

Next weekend, most of the country will have to remain in detention after 1 p.m. If you think about things in a positive light, you will find that this is a great opportunity to see or re-watch some movies. The good news is that TVCine channels are going to be open signal.

To make the most of your days without leaving your home, the TVCine channels announced this Monday, November 16 that from November 20 to 22, they will be accessible to all NOS, Meo, Nowo and Vodafone customers. Premium channels, normally paid for separately, can be viewed by everyone, both on television and through a computer, tablet or smartphone, using the applications of each of the operators.

In total, more than 150 films will be available on the four channels. The biggest highlights are premieres and box office hits like “Bombshell: The Scandal” on Friday, November 20, “Seberg – Against All Enemies” on Saturday or “Crown Vic” on Sunday.

In between, there will also be a special with all the films from “Men in Black” or options for the youngest of the family, like “Cai na Real, Corgi”.