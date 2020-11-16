Belarus: people defy massive violence

Minsk (dpa) – Despite the particularly brutal action of the security forces over the weekend, many people in Belarus again dared to take to the streets on Monday.

100 days after the protests against leader Alexander Lukashenko began, the independent news portal tut.by released, among other things, recordings of retirees during their traditional Monday protests in the capital Minsk.

During Sunday’s main protests, uniformed workers used massive violence against peaceful protesters. According to human rights group Wesna, more than 1,200 demonstrators were arrested. The Belarusian interior ministry reported more than 700 arrests.

The organization Reporters Without Borders criticized the fact that there were several journalists among those arrested. “Another sad record: yesterday as many journalists were arrested during protests in Belarus as hardly any other weekend before,” said managing director Christian Mihr according to the announcement.

During their march on Sunday, the demonstrators also remembered the death of a 31-year-old youth a few days ago in Minsk. The man the democratic movement worships as a hero has reportedly been attacked. A day later, he died of his injuries.

In unusually sharp words, high-ranking church officials criticized the destruction of a monument for the 31-year-old by security forces. “Why this satanic contempt for altar lamps and icons,” Belarusian Orthodox Church spokesman Sergei Lepin asked on Facebook. Catholic Bishop Yuri Kasabuzki denounced “violence, torture, humiliation of human dignity and aggression” by the state against peaceful demonstrators.

Thousands of people attended the day before. This time, however, it was difficult to make estimates as participants traveled in multiple groups. Security forces have been particularly harsh on protesters, the independent news portal tut.by wrote.

People in uniform sometimes used massive violence against peaceful protesters. Videos on the Telegram news channel showed hooded police officers using tear gas and stun grenades. Eyewitnesses also reported rubber bullets.

You can also see how the protesters fled the men in uniform or prevented the arrests. The security forces beat people several times. Men in uniform with assault rifles could be seen in the streets. The police dragged and transported women and men to trucks and minibuses of prisoners.

Civil rights activist Svetlana Tichanowskaja was outraged about this in the evening: “No matter how many ribbons you cut and trample on flowers, people will keep taking to the streets.” The opposition leader said his supporters continued to collect evidence of the “regime’s” crimes against the people.

Since the presidential election of August 9, the country has been going through a serious domestic political crisis. Lukashenko, 66, was declared the winner with 80.1% of the vote. The EU no longer recognizes him as president. The opposition sees civil rights activist Tichanowskaya as the real winner. The 38-year-old fled to Lithuania, an EU country, out of fear for her safety.