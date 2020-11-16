Xiaomi Mi 11 expected to ship 108 MP camera and 120Hz display, leak suggests

So far we haven’t seen a lot of leaks talking about the Xiaomi Mi 10’s successor (reviewed here), the chronologically named Mi 11, but the next top-of-the-line was mentioned earlier in a leak that suggests the presence interesting specifications.

Among them, the laptop is expected to ship Qualcomm’s next high-end chip, the Snapdragon 875, which will be announced in December of the same year. The information was published by Digital Chat Station broadcaster in China.

Contrary to recent rumors, the leak comments on the presence of a 108 MP module even more capable than the 48 MP present in the Xiaomi Mi 10, with notable developments in the technologies adopted. Additionally, the leak also hints at the possibility of including a 4900mAh module for the battery.

As for the Mi 11 Pro, expectations include a 120 HZ panel with Quad HD Plus resolution and a hole-shaped front camera, positioned in the upper left corner of the screen (which will be slightly curved on the sides).

It remains to be seen whether the Xiaomi Mi 11 will be the first smartphone to bring a 200-watt charge, one of the big projects that seems to be on the Chinese manufacturer’s list for 2021, or perhaps the set with a telescopic lens recently. demonstrated by the brand.

Either way, with a launch slated for early 20201, it shouldn’t be long before we have more news on Xiaomi’s upcoming flagships, so keep an eye on TudoCelular to stay up to date. .