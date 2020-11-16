Release of version 6 of PrimTux, an educational distribution for schools and families.

The PrimTux team is proud to announce the release of the 6th version of its educational distribution for schools and families.

Since its first edition, the distribution has evolved significantly:

The graphic charter has been refined. An important sorting was carried out in the applications. Those that have already been removed have been deleted, new ones are displayed (Scratch3, Sugarizer, Pragmativits, jLoDB …), others have been revised or updated. The team has invested more in developing applications that aim to improve ergonomics or update established technologies such as HTML5, an outdated educational software.

PrimTux 6 calls a new connection manager with the return of the 3 sessions learned at the start:

PrimTux6 is available in 2 versions:

an Ubuntu-based version intended for newer computers; A Debian Buster based version intended for older computers to fulfill the calling to upgrade computers for educational purposes.

Whichever version you are using, PrimTux is extremely light.

Version 6 continues to build on what makes the distribution strong:

Student environments adapted to the different cycles of the primary school and protected from misconduct; a selection of high quality educational software suitable for different school ages; Safe Internet surfing thanks to CTparental, which offers filtering from version 5, and the Qwant Junior search engine;

A PrimTux menu is under development

It will see the light of day in the coming months. Inspired by the mobile phone menu, it will significantly expand its functions to centrally manage all applications. It will thus be possible in the same interface:

Start applications; Install some from the repositories. delete some.

A very responsive forum

At https://forum.primtux.fr, users of all computer skills can find answers to their problems and questions.

Many thanks

The development team (Steph, Philippe Dpt35, mothsart) would like to thank the contributors who took part in the tests: the members of Oisux (mhep, Olivier, Didier), Alain, ideefixe, chti5933, Thierry M. and those for their feedback have worked to improve the distribution.

Download PrimTux6

Go to this page

And you :

What do you think of the development of PrimTux?

As a PrimTux user, do you have any suggestions for future updates?