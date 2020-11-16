First woman president in Moldova: Sandu fights against corruption

Chisinau (AP) – Pro-European politician Maia Sandu was the first woman in the history of the Republic of Moldova to win the presidential election.

The 48-year-old opposition politician, who champions a determined fight against corruption, received the record 942,694 votes. The former head of government won against the outgoing pro-Russian Igor Dodon with 57.75% of the vote. This was announced by the election leadership in the capital Chisinau after all votes were counted on Monday. The participation rate was therefore 52.58%.

Dodon, 45, obtained 42.25% of the vote in the second round of elections on Sunday. He congratulated his challenger on his victory. Russian President Vladimir Putin was one of the first heads of state to congratulate Sandu and wish him every success. “I hope that your activity at the top of the state will allow a constructive development in the relations between our two countries”, he wrote after the Kremlin. Sandu has shown himself ready to dialogue with Russia.

The head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, welcomed the outcome of the elections in Moldova and promised the country the support of the European Union. Speaking to President-elect Sandu, von der Leyen wrote on Twitter: “Your victory is a clear call to act against corruption and restore respect for the rule of law.” This is the path to a prosperous future.

Russian media criticized Sandu as a US-funded politician who defended a confrontation course with Moscow. Sandu himself said in Russian that she wanted to fight those forces that were trying to divide the neighboring country of EU member Romania. “We voted against a further plunder of our state,” Sandu said. The economist was trained in the United States and worked there at the World Bank.

Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) election observers broadly welcomed the conduct of the election. The Moldovan people had “a real choice between political alternatives”, declared the head of the electoral observation mission, Corien Jonker. She criticized, among other things, “the polarizing media”.

The Republic of Moldova, with its separatist and Russian-controlled conflict zone, Transnistria, is considered the poorest country in Europe. Even in the autonomous region of Gagauzia, which is pro-Russian, tensions sometimes arise. Many citizens of the country work in Italy and other EU countries, but also in Russia to provide for their families. The Russian market is a major buyer of agricultural products such as apples, plums and wine.

It will not be easy for Sandu as head of state. If Dodon resigns in December, the Socialists who support him will still have a majority in parliament. Dodon told Chisinau that a president in Moldova can only work effectively if he has the support of parliament and government. The head of government is Dodon’s former adviser, Ion Chicu.

EU foreign policy chief David McAllister (CDU) praised Sandu’s pro-European course and expressed hope that she would fight corruption and advocate for reforms to the judiciary and the Rule of law. “Relations between the European Union and the Republic of Moldova will benefit from this change of course,” said the head of the Foreign Affairs Committee in the European Parliament. “Our cooperation must be continued and intensified on the basis of the 2014 Association Agreement.”