Galaxy Buds Beyond Certified, Boosts New Phone Launch For Galaxy S21 Line

With the arrival of the new models of the Galaxy S21 (or S30) line already in January, during the first Unpacked event of 2021, Samsung should also renew some of the main accessories of the brand, such as a wireless headset to accompany the model: the Galaxy Buds Beyond.

The possible new pair of wireless headphones (similar to Galaxy Buds and Buds Live) have just appeared in the Chinese 3C organ confirming the existence of the EB-BR190ABY model and the 472 mAh battery.

As Samsung has already made a small year-over-year change with Buds and Buds Plus in 2018 and 2019, it’s very likely that the Galaxy Buds Beyond 2021 will be a small increase from the Live Buds featured this year with the Galaxy Note. 20, since the model number of the new phone itself is similar to the current model, with EB-BR170ABU, and the battery is also exactly the same as that of the Buds Live.

That said, until more leaks emerge revealing details like product design and functionality, we can expect a model with minor adjustments to sound, connectivity, and slight trim changes and of colors, but nothing fancy. More details should come soon.

Samsung registers Galaxy Buds Beyond brand, may launch new phones with Galaxy S21

After registering the brand new Galaxy Buds Sound in early October, it looks like Samsung is set to introduce more wireless headsets again in the coming months and expand the family that, for now, has Galaxy Buds Live (review) and Buds Plus as core members.

This is suggested by the new registration of the Galaxy Buds Beyond trademark, which was requested by Samsung to the United States Intellectual Property Agency (USPTO). Unfortunately, information like the logo or details of the device itself has yet to be released, but it’s safe to say that Beyond is expected to be part of Samsung’s next generation of headphones or, at the very least. plus, another product involving sound reproduction, maybe even a speaker.

But assuming Samsung remains focused on launching wireless headphones, it’s very possible that one of the two models, Beyond or Sound, is a potential competitor to Apple’s AirPods Studio, the wireless headset from Apple. Apple with minimalist design. with exclusive features, active noise cancellation and high quality sound.

It’s still early days to reveal which model will be which (compact headset and cordless phone), but news is expected to emerge in the coming weeks as the potential launch of the new Galaxy S21 (or S30) approaches which may actually take place in January.

