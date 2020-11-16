1899 Hoffenheim allowed to resume team training

Zuzenhausen (dpa) – TSG 1899 Hoffenheim is allowed to resume training for the team on Monday after several cases of corona.

“We are grateful to have received the green light today from the Rhein-Neckar district health department to resume training,” sporting director Alexander Rosen said in a message from the Bundesliga club.

It is still unclear how the accumulation of cases occurred. The Kraichgauer, who are supposed to play against VfB Stuttgart on Saturday, went into voluntary quarantine last week after a total of two supervisors and six players tested positive. Hoffenheim announced this weekend that there were no further positive tests.