Federal government wants tougher corona measures

Berlin (dpa) – Given the still high number of corona infections, Germans could face even stricter cuts in everyday life.

Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) met on Monday by videoconference with the prime ministers of federal states to take stock of the partial blockage of the corona crisis in November. Since the second wave of the pandemic has not yet broken out, the federal government has proposed to adopt even stricter rules. Among other things, fewer people from different households should be allowed to meet.

Prior to the videoconference, however, the federal government defused its bid on one point: new uniform requirements for schools should therefore not be decided at this time. Instead, federal states are expected to submit a proposal by next week on how to further reduce the risk of infection in schools. The next deliberations will take place next week, probably on November 23. Then Corona’s additional schedule should also be discussed until Christmas.

In the original proposal, for example, it was planned to make it compulsory for pupils of all ages and teachers to wear mouth and nasal protection on school premises and during lessons. Without exception, fixed groups of students should be formed, the size of the groups to be halved compared to normal operations. Over the weekend, however, it became clear that other measures in the school sector were controversial.

The president of the German Teachers’ Association, Heinz-Peter Meidinger, criticized the postponement. “I am afraid that the adjustments come too late and prevent the closure of schools as a final consequence,” he told the “Rheinische Post” (Tuesday). In contrast, the President of the Child Welfare Association, Heinz Hilgers, was relieved: “We cannot expect first graders to wear mouth and nasal protection all day long. ‘school and at the same time allow an unregulated presence in office buildings in city centers, “he said.

School policy is a matter of state – but so is the implementation of contact restrictions. The federal government wants to continue to tighten them considerably. Among other things, fewer people from different households should be allowed to meet and private parties should be avoided entirely until Christmas.

The reason given in the document: “The last few days give hope that the exponentially high infection dynamic could be stopped, but a decrease in the number of new infections is not yet foreseeable. Therefore, additional efforts to contain the infection are needed. “

So far, there is still no clear sign of a trend reversal in the infection process. According to information on Monday, health authorities reported 10,824 new infections to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) within 24 hours. That’s around 6,100 fewer cases than Sunday, but Monday’s value has also been lower than Sunday’s in recent weeks. There are fewer tests on weekends.

The 7-day incidence was 143 cases in 7 days per 100,000 population. The government’s goal is to achieve an incidence of 50 so that contacts of infected people can be traced. According to the German Hospital Association, 3,500 patients with Covid-19 are being treated in intensive care units in Germany, 20% more than in the first wave of spring.

On November 2, the partial lockdown went into effect, which put pubs and restaurants as well as cultural and leisure facilities on another enforced break. There are also restrictions on face-to-face meetings. The details of the rules vary from state to state. From the point of view of the federal government, the measures are not yet sufficient. The other suggestions at a glance:

CONTACT RESTRICTIONS: At the will of the federal government, staying in public should only be allowed with members of your own household and a maximum of two people from another household. “This is binding and violations of these contact restrictions will be sanctioned accordingly by regulatory authorities,” the newspaper said. Additional groups of people celebrating in public places, in apartments and in private establishments are “unacceptable given the serious situation in our country”.

PRIVATE MEETINGS: To reduce the risk, children and young people should be encouraged to meet only one faithful friend in their free time. Even private meetings with friends and acquaintances should generally only be limited to one permanent home. Private celebrations should first be avoided completely until Christmas. As of November 2, only members of your own household and another household can be in public, but no more than ten people.

QUARANTINE: The federal government recommends that all people with cold symptoms, and especially those with a cough and runny nose, go straight home to quarantine. “They should stay there for five to seven days until the symptoms go away,” he says. Care must be taken to keep a distance from other members of the household and in particular from risk groups in the household. “Sick leave must first be granted by the family doctor without an attendance visit to the office”. In consultation with the doctor, it will also be clarified whether a corona test is necessary.

PROTECTION OF RISK GROUPS: According to the federal government’s desire to protect itself against the coronavirus, people at particularly high risk such as the elderly, the sick or those with previous illnesses should benefit from reduced-cost FFP2 masks from of December. In order to reduce the risk of infection, the federal government will, at its expense, provide this population group with 15 such masks for a small contribution. This gives one mask per winter week. In addition, it is advisable to visit only those particularly at risk if all family members have no symptoms and have not been in any risk situation for a week.

VACCINATION CENTERS: The Länder are required to keep their vaccination centers and structures available from 15 December so that they can be put into service at short notice. By the end of November, federal states are expected to notify the federal government of the number of vaccinations they plan to do per day.

INFECTION TRACKING: Since full contact tracing is often not possible, measures such as quarantine should be used in the event of an outbreak in a certain cluster such as a school or business, even without results positive test. “In terms of proportionality, isolating clusters of contacts or outbreaks is a milder way compared to restrictive measures,” he says.

HEALTH OFFICE: By the end of the year, the new digital infection recording tools will be used much more in the authorities. In addition, the Corona warning app needs to be continuously improved and offered with new functions.

Prime Minister of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania Manuela Schwesig urged federal and state governments to be patient. “It’s only been two weeks since the November protective measures went into effect. I am not thinking of other hasty closures or releases, ”the SPD politician told the Germany news channel (RND, Monday). She wrote on Twitter Monday: “For our country, the priority is to keep daycares and schools open.”

Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder spoke out against the new restrictions on the economy in front of the video switch. “Another tightening of the economy – I think it would be too early at this point and it would also be wrong to send such a signal,” he said. At the same time, the CSU boss advocated keeping schools open for as long as possible – but introducing a uniform mask requirement across Germany.

The FDP rejected the chancellery’s proposals: on the whole, they “amounted to an extended lockdown,” party leader Christian Lindner said. This is “neither necessary nor proportionate”.