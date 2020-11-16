IPhone 12 and 12 Pro Max reportedly encountering issues with multiple port chargers

With the recent arrival of the iPhone 12 Pro Max and the iPhone 12 Mini in stores, the first issues involving the two notebooks have started to emerge on the web.

Apparently the Mini model would suffer from an apparent lack of touch sensitivity on the lock screen, however, the 12 Pro Max appears to present an even more concerning issue.

It would be related to the charging of the product when the user uses a charger with more than one port. According to a Chinese blogger, the most expensive high-end apple simply stops charging when another device is connected.

Above we can read something like:

I commented that some users said that the multi-port adapter when charging iPhone 12 Pro Max and other devices at the same time, if disconnected, stop charging iPhone. I have tested and proven this problem. This happens when plugging in or unplugging other devices. IPhone 12 is also disconnected … I asked a friend for an electrical engineer and he told me that as long as the charging power is redistributed, the iPhone 12 will stop charging, the lightning cable should be reconnected.

That is, as we can see in the above report posted to Weibo, apparently the issue is affecting the iPhone 12 as well, which suggests that it may be present in the Pro and Mini variants as well.

Apparently, in order to charge iPhone 12 Pro Max or iPhone 12 smoothly, the user has to use an individual charger, which may end up hampering the experience of using multiple people who rely on multi chargers. ports.

Some accessory makers are already aware of this issue involving newer Apple phones, so we’re hoping that some third-party accessories will hit the market in the coming months that hopefully could include a solution.

(updated Nov 14, 2020, 10:32 a.m.)