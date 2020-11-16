LG Q63 and Q83 render reveals possible static shift in brand’s intermediaries

Having verified here the launch of the new K52, K62 and K62 Plus in the Brazilian market, LG begins to prepare its next generation of mid-size devices, which, on the outside, are known as the Q line (and which will become later line K) other markets, including Brazil).

In this sense, today we have the emergence of the first glimpse of what to expect for two of the brand’s next devices, called LG Q63 and Q83 (recall that these names have already been officially registered in Korea South), thanks to the appearance of an associated mock-up rendering.

Obtained by the staff of 91mobiles, the new device has as a strong point the offer of a front camera housed in a drop shaped notch and a triangular frame which should house 3 cameras and the flash and the screen with a hole for the front sensor.

Also according to the website, the new devices should offer a 6.5 “flat screen (that is to say without curvature or in” waterfall “format) and should measure 164.5 x 76.3 x 7.8 mm and present some features already known from the current line, which includes the on / off button with fingerprints on the right and left, a set of three buttons for volume and Google Assistant.





Another model that has been happily maintained is that we have, at least according to the mockup in question, the availability of a 3.5mm headphone jack and USB-C, which are available at the bottom of the device, next to the loud speaker.

As of yet, there is still no information regarding the hardware onboard the device, but given that we recently saw the LG Q52 bring the MediaTek Helio P35 chipset, the 4/64 GB main camera and 48MP, it is possible to imagine that it follows these standards, which is common in South Korean.