International

LG Q63 and Q83 render reveals possible static shift in brand’s intermediaries

rej November 16, 2020

Having verified here the launch of the new K52, K62 and K62 Plus in the Brazilian market, LG begins to prepare its next generation of mid-size devices, which, on the outside, are known as the Q line (and which will become later line K) other markets, including Brazil).

In this sense, today we have the emergence of the first glimpse of what to expect for two of the brand’s next devices, called LG Q63 and Q83 (recall that these names have already been officially registered in Korea South), thanks to the appearance of an associated mock-up rendering.

LG November 13

Tech November 12

Obtained by the staff of 91mobiles, the new device has as a strong point the offer of a front camera housed in a drop shaped notch and a triangular frame which should house 3 cameras and the flash and the screen with a hole for the front sensor.

Also according to the website, the new devices should offer a 6.5 “flat screen (that is to say without curvature or in” waterfall “format) and should measure 164.5 x 76.3 x 7.8 mm and present some features already known from the current line, which includes the on / off button with fingerprints on the right and left, a set of three buttons for volume and Google Assistant.


Another model that has been happily maintained is that we have, at least according to the mockup in question, the availability of a 3.5mm headphone jack and USB-C, which are available at the bottom of the device, next to the loud speaker.

As of yet, there is still no information regarding the hardware onboard the device, but given that we recently saw the LG Q52 bring the MediaTek Helio P35 chipset, the 4/64 GB main camera and 48MP, it is possible to imagine that it follows these standards, which is common in South Korean.

rej

Related Articles

October 19, 2020
80

AMD Ryzen 5000U once again leaks a boost line that mixes Zen 2 and Zen 3 architectures

Cast Polypropylene (CPP) Film Market
October 30, 2020
5

Global Marine Lubricants Market To Record Exponential Growth During Projected Timeperiod 2020-2026 by ExxonMobil, BP, Chevron

October 31, 2020
19

AI-powered Video Analytics in CCTV Market to Witness Growth Acceleration by 2026 with Key Companies like – Intelligent Video Ltd., Videonetics, Videonetics, Silversparro, ATSS, Livedarshan

October 29, 2020
25

Psychedelic Drugs Industry 2020 With Covid-19 Impact on Market Share, Size, by Global Major Companies Profile, Competitive Landscape | COMPASS, Klarisana, AstraZeneca, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, Takeda Pharmaceutical

Close