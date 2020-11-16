Macron strongly criticizes Kramp-Karrenbauer’s statements

“I think this is a misinterpretation of history”: Emmanuel Macron criticized Defense Minister Kramp-Karrenbauer with unusually harsh criticisms. Immediately before the US election, she wrote a guest article titled “Europe Still Needs America”.

Paris (dpa) – French head of state Emmanuel Macron has criticized statements by Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer (CDU) that she is skeptical of the idea of ​​Europe’s strategic independence .

“I think that’s a misinterpretation of history,” said the 42-year-old with unusual frankness in an interview with the Parisian magazine “Grand Continent” published on Monday. In view of Angela Merkel (CDU), he added: “Fortunately, the German Chancellor does not follow that line, as I understand it.”

Just before the US presidential election in early November, Kramp-Karrenbauer published a guest article on the Politico internet portal titled “Europe Needs America Again”. The CDU politician wrote there that “illusions of European strategic independence” must end: “Europeans cannot replace America’s decisive role as a security provider”.

In the interview with “Grand Continent”, Macron spoke only of the “German Minister of Defense” and did not name Kramp-Karrenbauer. The president did not give details of what she said in Politico. Upon request, it was confirmed from his surroundings that his review refers explicitly to the Politico contribution earlier this month.

In the interview with “Grand Continent”, Macron demanded that Europe become more independent. The US would only accept Europeans as allies “if we take ourselves seriously and if we are sovereign in our own defense”. The Europafreund has long called for a “European army”.

Green parliamentary group spokeswoman for European politics Franziska Brantner called Macron’s criticism of Kramp-Karrenbauer completely justified. “We must not deny ourselves sovereignty from the outset, but work actively at it. This is exactly what the United States is asking of us, ”Brantner said Monday. The federal government should, along with France, be the engine of European development instead of slowing down further.