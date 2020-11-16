TSMC takes on Korean companies in ‘patent race’ for EUV technology

TSMC and Samsung are known to always compete in the production of processors for companies like Qualcomm, MediaTek and even Apple. Both are already working with 5nm technology and this has sparked interest from all major semiconductor manufacturers.

However, analysts are noticing a somewhat unprecedented market movement. According to the latest data, South Korean companies are filing many more patents regarding EUV (Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography) lithography technology:

Developed for the manufacture of advanced semiconductors, the UVV is extremely important in the production of memory chips and processors.

The EUV technique projects a chip factory on silicon using ultra-short wavelength ultraviolet light. This allows the development of smaller and more efficient transistors.

As simple as this surge in South Korea’s patent application may sound, it indicates that TSMC may soon be in trouble. This is because South Korean companies are improving EUV technology and can use these patents to shut down the Taiwanese manufacturer.

Although many of these companies do not operate in the same segment as TSMC or Samsung, these patents may generate litigation in the future. Currently, Samsung accounts for 39% of patent applications, while TSMC takes about 15%.

As of yet, we don’t know the real impact this patent race will have on the semiconductor market. Indeed, the development of new technologies is slow and can take years to obtain concrete results in the real world.