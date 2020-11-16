Reinsurance Market Outlook 2020: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Reinsurance is witnessing rapid development in emerging countries, owing to increase in awareness about insurance among people and surge in economic expansion of the countries. In addition, surge in reinsurance developing nations positively impact the economic growth of the country. For instance, according to Swiss RE Group, the emerging countries across the globe will contribute more than 40% of the total economic growth over the next decade.

Furthermore, the penetration of reinsurance is increasing in developing countries of Asia-Pacific such as China, India and Japan, is boosting the global economy and the insurance market. In addition, reinsurance helps developing nations to manage uncertain risk, improves entrepreneurship and encourages the financial economy of the country.

Increase in awareness about insurance among the people and surge in government regulation for purchasing insurance across the globe drives the growth of the market. In addition, rise in demand for reinsurance in emerging countries fuels the growth of the market. Moreover, high premium amount of reinsurance hampers the growth of the market. Furthermore, many reinsurance companies are adopting advanced technology such as robotics process automation (RPA) and machine learning for better risk assessment and for improving claims handling process and growing risk aversion among the insurance companies are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market.

The global reinsurance market is segmented on the basis of insurance type, distribution channel, and region. In terms of insurance type, it is bifurcated into life insurance and non-life insurance. Based on distribution channel, it is segmented into direct writing and brokers. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The global reinsurance market is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Reinsurance is a process in which multiple insurance companies share their risk by purchasing insurance policies from other companies to reduce their loss in case of any disaster. It provides insurance companies with more security for their equity and help in increasing their capability to withstand the financial burden when unusual and major events occur. Furthermore, reinsurance provides insurance companies with various advantages such as increasing the policy holder of the company and reducing the risk of the company.

Key Benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global reinsurance industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global reinsurance market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global reinsurance market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global reinsurance market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in the coming years.

Questions answered in the Reinsurance Market research report:

What leading market players are active in the reinsurance market?

How the current trends will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

What are the projections for the future that will help in taking further strategic steps?

The key players profiled in the reinsurance market analysis are Berkshire Hathaway Re, China Re, General Ins. Corp. of India, Hannover Re, Lloyd’s, Munich Re, Reinsurance Group of America, SCOR, Swiss Re and XL Burmuda Ltd. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.

