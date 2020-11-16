Götze praises DFB selection: “On a very good track”

Berlin (AP) – Mario Götze sees the German national football team “on the right track”.

The winner of the 2014 World Cup final, who played his last international game so far three years ago, said in an interview with Sport1 about the development of Joachim Löw’s selection. “The team is in a process, we have to give them time. Do not forget where you come from. Change takes time – the only problem in football is that you don’t normally have it, ”Götze said.

Götze noticed that there was speculation about his return to the DFB squad after a good performance at his new club PSV Eindhoven. But what’s important is what’s going on in Eindhoven. “It is essential that I am in good shape, that I play and that I perform well.”

For the moment, he was “very happy as a footballer,” said Götze. Then there is the family situation that inspires her. Especially his new role as father has changed a lot. “Suddenly nothing else matters and you realize that there are more important topics than football. A process took place in me that made me seem more relaxed in football, ”said the attacking star. Götze’s wife, Ann-Kathrin, gave birth to a boy in June.