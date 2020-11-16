Accident in the Dannenröder forest: investigation against a police officer

In Dannenröder Forest, the fight for every tree continues. The crash of an activist warms the mood even more. Police are investigating the incident.

Homberg / Ohm (dpa) – After an opponent of the A49 crashed in the Dannenröder forest in central Hesse, the Gießen public prosecutor’s office is investigating a police officer on the initial suspicion of negligent bodily harm.

Authorities and police announced it on Monday and said at the same time: “So far there is no indication that the officer acted voluntarily.”

The 20-year-old was on Sunday morning from a so-called tripod – a three-legged frame – fell about three to four meters into the depths and was seriously injured. The woman was being treated in hospital, there was no mortal danger, he said in the message. Police observed the incident from about 20 meters away, immediately provided first aid and called emergency services. After that, the area was cordoned off as a crime scene and officials from the Hessian State Criminal Police Office and South East Hessian Police Headquarters resumed the investigation.

Based on results so far, the 40-year-old officer, who was about 30 meters from the tripod, discovered a rope at head height. “This rope was neither marked nor apparently tied to the occupied structure,” the post said. “As far as we know, there was actually a connection between the rope and the tripod.” Activists announced on Sunday that all safety ropes in Dannenröder Forest were marked accordingly.

In the previous days, several traps had been discovered in the form of wire cables at head height. “In order to prevent such risks for everyone in the forest, the officer, who had surrendered to investigators on his own initiative yesterday afternoon, cut the rope.”

In the Dannenröder forest near Homberg / Ohm in the district of Vogelsberg, trees are being cleared for the continuation of the construction of Autobahn 49, against which environmental and climate protectionists are protesting, who have occupied the forest for over a year. Once completed, the motorway will connect Kassel and Giessen more directly to each other.