Redmi Note 9 5G gets new details and the global version is expected to be called Redmi Note 10 5G

Apparently Xiaomi is interested in creating more confusion on the global stage with the launch of its next smartphone in the Redmi Note 9 family, which so far has only four members in total (three of which are practically the same device. with minor differences).

According to the latest rumors, Singapore’s IMDA agency has registered a global variant of the new Redmi Note 9 5G which is due to be announced next week, but the model will reach countries outside of China like Redmi Note 10 5G.

Traditionally, Xiaomi adopts the letter suffix “C” to indicate that the model is Chinese and “G” to indicate the global variant. The Redmi Note 9 5G, for example, appears as “M2007J22C” in Chinese records, while in Singapore’s IMDA it was revealed as “M2007J22G”.

The common Redmi Note 10, without 5G in its name, had some great information revealed over the weekend with a 6,000mAh battery, fast charging, and four rear cameras. The Redmi Note 10 5G with a very different design has also been TENAA certified showing the photo above.

It adopts a set of three rear cameras with a circular module, a layout very similar to the Nokia 7.2 and, like the common Note 10, is also expected to inherit the 22.5W fast charge, but the hardware information is still unknown, although the rumors are still unknown. point to using a MediaTek chipset.

As said, Xiaomi is expected to present the Redmi Note 9 5G in China next week, and more details on the global model are expected to start appearing soon after.