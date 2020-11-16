PS5 and Xbox Series X video shows console performance in ‘CoD: Black Ops Cold War’

The game “Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War” was made official by Activion on the 13th, allowing the gaming audience to enjoy the benefits of a visually renewed title, as it arrives fully optimized for new generations of PC graphics cards. , as well as consoles.

And speaking of video games, PS5 and Xbox Sereis X gameplay was recently shared with the public, which is a good illustration of what gamers can expect from devices when they run the game, which has the option to enable tracing. of spokes and even managed to run. mostly at an average of 120 fps.

The video was posted by the VG Tech YouTube channel, which applied the benchmark gaming experience via dynamic resolution, starting at 4K and then decreasing to 1280×1200, which helps maintain the frame rate in sweetness. , in general.

However, what is clear is that the PS5 has shown itself with somewhat unstable ray tracing in random situations, where sudden drops of frames were noticeable in the game, which will likely be corrected by updates because the game currently found in variant 1,004,000 on the Sony console.

Currently, “Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War” is available for PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One platforms worldwide, with prices varying based on the chosen version.

So, dear reader, what did you think of the performance of in-game consoles? Say your opinion in the comments!