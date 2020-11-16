The film that will represent Portugal in the Oscar race is already chosen

“Listen”, Ana Rocha de Sousa’s first feature film, is nominated at the Portuguese Film Academy.

The film “Listen”, by Ana Rocha de Sousa, is the film chosen by the Portuguese Film Academy for the Oscar for best foreign film. The choice was announced this Monday, November 16, after having been in the last two weeks voting for members of the academy.

The film that marks the debut of Ana Rocha de Sousa’s feature film won an award in Venice. The film tells the story of a Portuguese family in the UK who find themselves in the crosshairs of a social service process, which can undermine the family. In “Listen”, the director joined Lúcia Moniz, one of the Portuguese actresses with the greatest international importance for the account “O Amor Acontece”, and the little Maisie Sly, deaf British actress who in 2017 starred in “The Silent Child ”, which won the Oscar for best short film.

“Mosquito”, by João Nuno Pinto, recently awarded in Valencia; “Patrick”, which marked the debut of Gonçalo Waddington’s feature film; and “Vitalina Varela”, the most recent work by Pedro Costa, a filmmaker already featured at the Museum of Modern Art; it was the other films that were on the ballot.

After this year’s edition of the Oscars in February managed to escape the pandemic, it remains to be seen what next year’s ceremony will look like. The 2021 edition will be the 93rd edition of the Oscars and is scheduled to take place on April 25.