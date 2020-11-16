Rehabilitation Robotics Market Share Growing Rapidly with Recent Trends 2020-2026 | Leading Players – Ekso Bionics, Alter G, Hocoma, Kinova, Myomo, Rex Bionics, ReWalk Robotics

Rehabilitation robotics is steadily gaining importance due to its use to augment existing therapies to provide effective rehabilitation for physically challenged patients, and assist the aging population. Citing the rising demand for caregivers and need for rehabilitation services due to the escalating graying population, the rehabilitation robotics market is set to climb healthy growth trajectory path in the coming years.

Rapidly aging population in the U.S., Europe and Japan coupled with favorable industry ecosystem for robotics is likely to boost the demand of rehabilitation robots. The percentage of aged population is projected to double from nearly 40 million people to 80 million by 2050 in the U.S. Moreover, improving life expectancy and falling birth rates in Japan is set to increase the proportion of above 65 years old to 38% in the coming five decades. This aging population is set to drive rising occurrences of age related disabilities and diseases such as stroke and Parkinson’s’.

Rising incidence of stroke worldwide should further propel the rehabilitation robotics market. According to World Heart Federation, every year, 15 million people globally suffer a stroke of which more than five million die while another five million become disabled. As per American Heart Association, about 85.6 million Americans are living with some form of cardiovascular disease or the after-effects of stroke.

The Rehabilitation Robotics Market research report provides an in-depth overview of the industry including market segmentation by type, by applications; By Type of Extremity and By Region. Analysis of the global market with special focus on high growth application in each vertical and fast-growing application market segments. It includes detailed competitive landscape with identification of the key players with respect to each type of market, in-depth market share analysis with individual revenue, market shares, and top players rankings. Impact analysis of the market dynamics with factors currently driving and restraining the growth of the market, along with their impact in the short, medium, and long-term landscapes. Competitive intelligence from the company profiles, key player strategies, game-changing developments such as product launches and acquisitions.

The objective of this study is to identify the market opportunities and estimate market size by segments and countries for last few years and to forecast the values to the next five years. The report incorporates both the qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. The report also covers qualitative analysis on the market, by incorporating complete pricing and cost analysis of components & products, Porter’s analysis and PEST (Political, Economic, Social & Technological factor) analysis of the market. The report also profiles all major companies active in this field.

On the basis of region, report is segmented into five major geographies including North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and LATAM. The North America Rehabilitation Robotics Market has been further segmented into the U.S., and Canada. Europe includes U.K., Germany, France, Italy, and Spain; APAC includes China, Japan, India, and South Korea. Report covers company profiles of key players in Rehabilitation Robotics Market, competitive landscape, and market size estimate and forecast.

The report also provides extensive competitive analysis and profiles of key market players. Some of the major players in Rehabilitation Robotics Market are Ekso Bionics, Alter G, Hocoma, Kinova, Myomo,Inc., Rex Bionics, ReWalk Robotics, Rehab-Robotics Co. Ltd, Interactive Motion Technologies, Reha-Stim Medtec GmbH & Co. KG, Mazor Robotics, Instead Technologies Ltd., Tyromotion among others.

Market Analysis and Insights: Rehabilitation Robotics Market Analysis & Insights

The Rehabilitation Robotics Market size is projected to reach USD Million by 2026, from USD Million in 2020 growing at a CAGR of during 2021-2026.

Rehabilitation Robotics Market Scope and Market Size

Rehabilitation Robotics Market is segmented by type, by applications; By Type of Extremity and By Region. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Rehabilitation Robotics Market will be able to gain a strong position as this report will surely benefit their marketing strategies. The market analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region/countries and by application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Report further studies the market development status and future and Rehabilitation Robotics Market trend across the world. Also, it splits Rehabilitation Robotics Market Segmentation by type, by applications; By Type of Extremity and By Region to deep dive research and reveals market profile and prospects.

Major Classifications are as follows:

By Type

Introduction

Assistive Robots

Prosthetics

Orthotics

Therapeutic Robots

Exoskeleton Robotic Systems

By Application

Stroke/Neuro rehabilitation

Orthopaedics

Sports

Cognitive & Motor Skills Disabilities

By Type of Extremity

Lower Extremities

Upper Extremities

Full Extremities

By Geography

Europe

Asia-Pacific

North America

South America

Rest of the World

