Lübcke-Widow: “I want the whole truth”

A very moving appearance: During the murder trial of District President Walter Lübcke, his widow testified as a witness. “I want the whole truth,” stressed Irmgard Braun-Lübcke. “We need it”.

Frankfurt (AP) – With an emotional and tearful appeal, the widow of the murdered Kassel district president Walter Lübcke asked the alleged perpetrator to answer the remaining questions of the bereaved.

“I want the whole truth,” said Irmgard Braun-Lübcke after his testimony before the Higher Regional Court (OLG) in Frankfurt. It might “maybe help the family process everything a little better.” “We need it, it’s very important,” she said.

Stephan Ernst, accused of murdering the CDU politician and who initially avoided eye contact, wiped his eyes several times. “I’m sorry, I’m so sorry,” he said crackingly, looking the former professor in the face.

The 47-year-old German is accused of shooting Lübcke for far-right reasons in June 2019 on the terrace of his house. In addition, his former colleague Markus H. is accused of complicity. They say he influenced Ernst politically. The fact that H., who was released in October, “does not speak with a syllable” in the proceedings, is very hurtful, Braun-Lübcke said.