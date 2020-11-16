Cheap? Vivo S7e 5G official launch price revealed by manufacturer

Update (11/16/20) – JB

Chinese manufacturer vivo has managed to expand its relevance to the Western market with the launch of new smartphones in Europe. The company recently announced the new vivo S7e with the MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor.

Today (16), after a few days of pre-sales, the company has finally revealed when deliveries are expected to begin and the device’s official launch price. With 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, the vivo S7e costs 2398 yuan, or about R $ 1,990 in direct conversion and without taking into account Brazilian taxes.

The middleman begins shipping to the Chinese public from November 20 (this Friday).

For now, there is still no official launch date for the device in Europe. Either way, the vivo S7e is a good go-between and catches the public’s attention for its four rear cameras, in addition to a 4100mAh battery and 33W fast charging.





Original text (04/11/20)

After announcing the vivo S7 with good specifications and support for the 5G network, the Chinese manufacturer has returned to the fore. This time, vivo announced the new S7e with more basic specifications seeking to serve the low-purchasing power audience.

Featuring a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with FHD + resolution and a drop-shaped notch, the vivo S7e 5G features plastic construction and gradient colors. Your digital player is located below the screen, while we also have the traditional P2 port for headphones.

Now, when it comes to processing, the vivo S7e 5G brings the MediaTek Dimensity 720 chipset, which works with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. If necessary, the user can also expand the memory with a MicroSD card.





Apart from having good specs, the vivo S7e also promises to stand out in cameras. The main lens is 64 MP, while the wide angle lens is 8 MP, and the 2 MP sensor ensures the depth effect. Finally, the selfie camera is 32 MP.

The vivo S7e 5G promises to record videos in 4K resolution and brings a number of features, including a night mode.

Finally, the device’s battery has a capacity of 4100 mAh and supports fast charging of 33 W. The smartphone also comes out of the box running Android 10 under the Funtouch OS interface.

Technical specifications

6.44 inch AMHD screen with FHD resolution + downward notch display MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor 8 GB RAM 128 GB internal storage Expandable memory with MicroSD card 32 MP front camera Three rear cameras: 64 MP main sensor (f / 1.89) 8 MP wide angle sensor 2 MP depth sensor 5G connection, Bluetooth 5.0, P2 port for headphones, dual SIM and USB-C battery with 4100 mAh capacity and 33W charging support Android 10 running FuntouchOS interface

Price and availability

According to the manufacturer, reservations for the vivo S7e 5G begin today on its official website in China. The device is sold in blue, black and gray. However, there is still no official price.

What did you think of the specifications of the new vivo S7e 5G? Tell us your opinion here in the comments.

