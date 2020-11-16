🔎 Seed – definition and explanations

introduction

Three types of cultivated lentil seeds

Some animals (squirrels, woodpeckers …) lose or leave seeds and fruits on earth (the earth is the third planet in the solar system in order of increasing distance from the sun, and the fourth by increasing size and mass. The largest and most massive of the four planets …), in the bark or in the dead forest (death is the final state of a biological organism that ceases to live (even if we could speak of death) in the more general cosmic sense, including, for example, the death of stars) . In organisms …) where they germinate more easily

In the life cycle (life is the name 🙂 of “seed plants” the seed is the structure that contains and protects the embryo (an embryo (from ancient Greek ἔμϐρυον / émbruon) has since become a developing organism, the first division of …) Plant (Classical scientific classifications are grouped under the term plant ([veʒetal]/.[veʒeto]) several lines of living organisms that, depending on their origin …). It is often contained in a fruit (in botany the fruit is the plant organ that protects the seed. Angiosperms are characterized by the fact that they follow the flower by transforming the pistil. The wall of the ovary forms the …) that it enables its dissemination.

The seed enables the plant (plants (Plantae Haeckel, 1866) to be multicellular beings at the base of the food chain. They form one of the subdivisions (or kingdom) of …) to escape the conditions of ‘an environment, which has become hostile either by withdrawing or by waiting for the return of favorable circumstances.

It comes from a transformation of the egg cell (the “egg cell” is the sex cell (or gamete) produced by women. Like all gametes, the “egg cell” is haploid, it contains the …) fertilized. As a result, it consists of parts of the maternal sporophyte (the seed coat), the gametophyte (the reserve tissue of the semen) and the sporophyte of the next generation: the embryo.

It plays a role in protecting the new individual (The Wiktionary is a free and open dictionary project similar to Wikipedia (both supported by the Wikimedia Foundation) thanks to its often hardened shell and nutrition (Nutrition (from Latin Nutrire: nourish ) describes the processes through which a living being transforms food in order to ensure its function. Nutrition is also a science …) thanks to reserves of nutritious substances. Indeed, the seeds have the property of accumulating in an easily preserved form, reserves that are intended for the future development of the embryo. They thus represent a source of food that is sought by animals (granivore diet) and by humans (a man is an adult male individual of the species known as modern humans (Homo sapiens) or simply “humans”. By .. .) (Cereals, legumes …).

In agriculture, a seed selected for sowing is a seed.

structure

Schematic structure of a dicotyledonous angiosperm seed.

The seed is formed from the outside in by a protective covering called an integument, which surrounds a tissue made up of nutrient reserves and the embryo.

Protective tissues are one of the main features of the seed structure. The embryo is everything (the whole, understood as the whole of that which exists, is often interpreted as the world or the universe.) First surrounded by a tissue of more or less important nutrient reserves, depending on the species. The pregnant woman The origin of this fabric is variable (in mathematics and logic a variable is represented by a symbol. It is used to mark a role in a …). In gymnosperms it is the endosperm, haploid tissue (with n chromosomes) that results from the differentiation of the female gametophyte (in biology, feminine (from the Latin “femella”, small woman, young woman) is the sex of the woman. which produces eggs, as part of a …). In angiosperms, the reserves are either stored in protein, triploid tissue (with 3n chromosomes), which results from the fusion (in physics and metallurgy, fusion is the transition of a body from the solid state to the solid state liquid. For a pure body, that is, for a substance that consists of …) the two polar nuclei of the embryo sac and one of the two sperms of the grain (In marine meteorology: a grain is a violent and short-lived wind that rises suddenly and is usually accompanied by precipitation. It usually occurs when a series of thunderstorms pass by. See …) Pollen (The pollen (from the Greek pale: flour or dust) forms the fertilizing element in higher plants …) or the perisperm diploid tissue (with 2n Chromosomes), which comes from the nucellus surrounding the embryo sac. Seeds with perisperms are not very common (the seeds of Chenopodiaceae, for example).

The protein can be more or less developed in the seed. It can contain all the nutrient reserves that the embryo will use up during germination. The seeds of this type are said to be “albuminous”. On the contrary, with so-called “exalbuminized” seeds the reserves are stored directly in the cotyledons, whereby the protein is then greatly reduced.

Around (Around is the name given by the French bird nomenclature (updated) to 31 bird species that either belong to …) of the reserve fabric is the integument that represents the main protective fabric. It consists of a layer of several cells and completely surrounds the embryo and its reserves (fully or fully automatic or by anglicism-completion or automatic-completion is a computer functionality that allows the user to limit the …). It is only opened through a small opening, the micropyle, through which the pollen tube has penetrated to allow fertilization. (Fertilization for living organized beings is the stage of sexual reproduction, which consists of a fusion of male and male gametes. Female in …) during pollination (pollination is the preferred mode of reproduction of angiosperm and gymnosperm plants one of the ecological services of biodiversity, it is the transport of a grain from …).

The embryo, on the other hand, can be tiny and consist of only a few cells or already have a developed gemmule (in geometry the development of a flat curve is the location of its centers of curvature. It can also be described as the shell of …) in the stalk, radicle and cotyledons. The various possible evolution strategies result, depending on the type of seed, whose weight (weight is the force of gravity, the force of gravity and the inertia that the earth only exerts on a mass body due to the proximity of the earth. It is equal to the opposite of the resulting …) from 2 micrograms for an orchid (for example Goodyera repens) up to about twenty kilograms (The kilogram (symbol kg) is the unit of mass of the International System of Units (SI)).) for an Arecacea, the Coco-de-Mer (Lodoicea maldivica) .